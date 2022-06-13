ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jack Draper stuns world No 14 Taylor Fritz in straight sets at Queen's to record the biggest victory of his career... as he claims British tennis is 'in a really good place'

By Andy Sims, Press Association Sport
 4 days ago

British youngster Jack Draper scored the biggest win of his career by beating world No 14 Taylor Fritz at Queen's Club.

The 20-year-old - back at the scene of his first ATP Tour win, against Jannik Sinner last year - surged past American Fritz 6-3 6-2 to reach the second round of the cinch Championships.

After a hugely impressive display of powerful hitting, Draper sealed his first win over a top-20 player with a second-serve ace.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AJgpG_0g9BH60C00
Jack Draper beat American world No 14 Taylor Fritz in the first round at Queen's Club

Draper, now one of four British men inside the world's top 100, said: 'We're in a really good place now.

'It was amazing, I enjoyed my time out here. (I'm) at the start of my career, haven't played in front of this many people that often. I'm just glad of the way I played today.'

Draper beat both Alexander Bublik and Sinner at the same venue last year before losing to compatriot Cameron Norrie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lf0zM_0g9BH60C00
The 22-year-old Brit proved too strong for Fritz as he continued his decent record at Queen's

Norrie is also playing the event and takes on Bulgarian Grigor Dmitrov in the first round.

The number of Brits in the draw at the ATP 500-level event could be as many as four as Draper and Norrie are joined by Dan Evans, while Andy Murray could also feature if he can prove his fitness.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Murray arrives at one of his favourite venues having been beaten by Matteo Berrettini in the final of the Stuttgart Open on Sunday, his first appearance in a major final on grass since winning at SW19 in 2016.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07gMpV_0g9BH60C00
Fritz is the latest scalp to be claimed by Draper on the grass courts at the famous London club

