Trump's influence is faltering among GOP donors, with some hoping for a new candidate in 2024: report

By John L. Dorman
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

Former President Donald Trump points to the crowd on arrival at the National Rifle Association's annual convention at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas on May 27, 2022.

Brandon Bell/Getty Images

  • Several GOP donors are fearful of Trump launching a 2024 presidential campaign, per The Washington Post.
  • "Republicans think he is declining in relevance and they want someone else," a GOP advisor said.
  • Trump has not yet announced his candidacy but has teased a bid since leaving office last year.

Former President Donald Trump has long commanded attention within the Republican party, from its donor class to the highest levels of GOP leadership in Congress.

However, as several would-be Republican contenders quietly consider presidential campaigns in 2024, some of the donors who lined up behind Trump in the past are hoping that the party will nominate a new candidate, according to The Washington Post .

Some in the high-dollar GOP donor world who backed Trump in 2020 are now fearful of another candidacy by the former president, based on conversations with several individuals who spoke with The Post.

Per those individuals, some of the donors told Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and other GOP figures that the party needs to move past the former president. Several Republicans donors have expressed unease about a third Trump presidential candidacy because they feel it would boost Democrats, according to the report.

"Republicans think he is declining in relevance and they want someone else," a GOP advisor with ties to major donors told The Post. "But people feel like they have to appease him. We are in the appeasement phase."

In addition, some GOP activists have quietly griped that Trump doesn't speak about inflation and high gas prices as much as he should — noting that those issues are vulnerabilities that he could use against President Joe Biden.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday released data showing that the Consumer Price Index — a key measure of US inflation — rose 8.6% year over year in May. And since last week, gas prices now average $5 a gallon nationwide.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie — who is considering a 2024 campaign and has said in the past that he would be willing to run against Trump in a GOP primary — told The Post that party voters have become less attuned to the former president's unsubstantiated claims of mass voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

"As I travel around the country campaigning for other Republican candidates, there is more and more doubt and disinterest regarding the president's claims the 2020 election was stolen," Christie told the newspaper. "They care about the issues affecting them."

No major Republican candidate has yet to announce a 2024 campaign, but Trump has teased a 2024 presidential run since he left the White House last year, headlining "Save America" rallies and endorsing his preferred candidates in primaries across the country.

Comments / 228

Ultimate one ⚓
4d ago

Trumps always demands attention, he picked that up from Kim Jung Un. He stated, why can't I get that same level of obeisance from my people. He keeps teasing because he knows he's in trouble, for Obstruction and Defrauding and planning the Jan 6th attack. They keep appeasing him to show him their fealty. That's how a "DICTATOR" gets what he wants. The Republicans don't have a single worthy candidate, worthy enough to run for the 2024 election.

Reply(41)
85
Benjamin J Warfield
3d ago

Public released records Trump after January 6 had special fundraiser he collected over $100 million and he knew he lost but he still decided he was gonna milk it the next week he created Save American fund it took in $64 million that week he is the greatest conman in the world and he’s still telling the lies and he still getting people money he got the pillow guy fighting for a job that he’ll never will get he gave $54 million to Trump hap a policy no refunds

Reply(5)
57
nevermind
3d ago

They need a fresh new Republican and not Desantis,he would be as bad as Trump ever was.Its time for the RNC to act like they represent america and not money and power.It use to be great what happened

Reply(3)
41
 

Related
Washington Examiner

Trump falls flat on his face in Georgia once again

Former President Donald Trump lost in Georgia in 2020, and he helped Republicans lose there in 2021. Intent on keeping the streak going, Trump made Georgia’s GOP primaries all about him, and, sure enough, he ended up losing in the state all over again. After Trump lost the 2020...
Salon

Georgia prosecutor says she has evidence to prove "criminal intent" in Trump election fraud: report

Former president Donald J Trump holds a Save America rally in Perry, GA, United States on September 25, 2021. (Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Appearing on MSNBC's "The Katie Phang Show," former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance explained that Georgia prosecutor Fani Willis has a leg up on other investigations into Donald Trump's attempts to steal the 2020 presidential election when it comes to proving the former president knew he was breaking the law.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Georgia election results: Trump foe Brian Kemp wins primary as Herschel Walker secures GOP Senate nom

Key primaries in several US states today saw high-profile Republican candidates facing off against each other and in some cases trying to triumph over rivals endorsed by Donald Trump.In Georgia, incumbent Governor Brian Kemp won a decisive victory over his main challenger, Trump endorsee David Perdue, whose campaign failed to catch fire despite the ex-president’s interventions. Mr Trump’s former deputy, Mike Pence, campaigned for Mr Kemp.The state’s GOP senate primary saw the nomination of controversial ex-footballer Herschel Walker, a very popular grassroots figure coaxed into the race by Trump himself whose sometimes erratic behaviour, business dealings and history of...
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

On Jan. 6, Jim Jordan abandons his ‘nothing to hide’ position

In the months following the Jan. 6 attack, Rep. Jim Jordan seemed wholly unconcerned about scrutiny. In fact, the Ohio Republican suggested publicly that he’d be the model of transparency. “If they call me, I got nothing to hide,” the far-right lawmaker said last summer. A few months later,...
OHIO STATE
The Independent

Don Jr seems to goad Jan 6 committee into recommending charges against his father in odd tweet

Donald Trump Jr appeared to goad the January 6 committee into recommending charges for his father in an odd tweet. On Monday night, Mr Trump Jr responded to a tweet by Punchbowl News reporter John Bresnahan, who wrote that panel chairman Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, said that the January 6 select committee “will NOT make any criminal referral to the Justice Department on Trump or anyone else”. “That’s not our job. Our job is to look at January 6. What caused it and make recommendations after that … We don’t have the authority,” Mr Thompson said. The chairman...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Mo Brooks unloads after Fox News host says there’s no evidence of 2020 election fraud

Republican Congressman Mo Brooks was sent into a conniption by a Fox News host who insisted accurately that there was no evidence the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump.Appearing on “Fox News Sunday”, Mr Brooks was interviewed by Sandra Smith, who asked the congressman what Mr Trump had asked him to do after the 2020 election, and why he thought the ex-president had un-endorsed him in his current Senate campaign.Mr Brooks replied that between last September and the unendorsement, he and Mr Trump had many conversations that revolved around the idea that the ex-president could be reinstated in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

John Durham's star witness tells court he is '100% confident' Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussman denied working on behalf of Hillary's team when he handed over evidence meant to smear Trump

The star prosecution witness in the trial of a Hillary Clinton campaign lawyer testified Thursday that he was '100 percent confident' that the attorney told him he was not acting on behalf of a particular client when he presented information meant to cast suspicions on Donald Trump and possible links to Russia.
ELECTIONS
