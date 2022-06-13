Cazenovia Baseball Softball Association dedicates field in honor of major donor

The Cazenovia Baseball Softball Association (CBSA) held its first annual Community Day at Burton Street Park on Saturday, June 11. During the main event of the day, CBSA thanked its sponsors and donors, including the Redmond/Garay family, who made a sizeable donation to the organization in memory of their son Duncan John Redmond, who was stillborn a week before his due date in August 2016. Pictured: Garrett Redmond, Jessica Garay, and their two sons. (Kate Hill)

CAZENOVIA — On Saturday, June 11, the Cazenovia Baseball Softball Association (CBSA) held its first annual Community Day at Burton Street Park.

CBSA is a volunteer run organization that provides opportunities for youth participation in baseball and softball. In association with Little League International, CBSA aims to assist children in developing the qualities of citizenship, discipline, teamwork, and physical well-being.

According to CBSA President Brian Gardner, the goal of the event was to celebrate the park’s two newly improved youth baseball/softball fields and the CBSA community. The organization also wanted to publicly thank its sponsors and donors, the Town and Village of Cazenovia, and the local community.

“We did a lot of work over the last year and none of it would have been possible without their support and contribution,” said Gardner.

CBSA’s recently completed field improvement project involved replacing the stone dust infields with dirt infields. Both fields were also regraded and shaped to fill in low areas and help control runoff when the fields are wet. Additionally, a new mound was built on the main field, new scoreboards were installed on both fields, and the fences between the two fields were separated to improve access to both sides.

The project was a combined effort of CBSA and the Village of Cazenovia, which owns the Burton Street Fields.

“The village has been very grateful for the wonderful partnership with CBSA,” said Mayor Kurt Wheeler. “Their active involvement in terms of expert input on what improvements are most needed and their assistance with marshalling resources to do the work have both been invaluable. With their help we have been able to make great strides in improving the facilities for all the youth of the greater Cazenovia area in a way that is fair to village taxpayers.”

According to Gardner, the feedback from players, families, spectators, and community members has been positive.

“Our players are finding it easier to slide, field balls, and develop their skills,” he said. “We have had several softball games at the Burton Street Park on Field 2 this year, which was not possible in previous years. . . We have ongoing talks with the village to continue to improve the park and maintain all that has been done. We will prioritize goals every year for further growth with the support of the village and community.”

During Community Day’s main event, CBSA thanked its sponsors and donors, including the Redmond/Garay family, who made a sizeable donation to the organization in memory of Duncan John Redmond, who was stillborn a week before his due date in August 2016.

To honor Duncan’s memory, his family launched Duncan’s Dash, a fun run designed to provide children with opportunities to engage in recreation and physical activity.

Pre-COVID, the event was held each August for three years in partnership with the village and Project CAFÉ, whose student members made popcorn and cotton candy, ran with the kids, and helped set up. Project CAFE, Inc. also acted as the non-profit recipient of the donations on behalf of Duncan’s Dash.

A portion of the proceeds from the events was put toward the purchase of baby swings that are now located at Lakeside Park. The remaining funds were combined with donations from Duncan’s parents, Jessica Garay and Garrett Redmond, and his grandparents, Ken and Pat Garay and Gerard and Gigi Redmond, to contribute $5,000 to CBSA.

Jessica, Garrett, and their two sons, Graham and Jordan, presented the check to Gardner on behalf of Duncan’s Dash on Oct. 2, 2021. Wheeler and Project CAFÉ President Hannora Race also attended the presentation.

The family’s donation helped CBSA to exceed its $25,000 fundraising goal to support the field improvements.

To recognize the contribution and memorialize Duncan, CBSA has named Field 1 “Duncan’s Diamond.”

On Community Day, a new sign was unveiled on the backstop, and Duncan’s brother Graham threw the first pitch to dedicate the new field.

“We are thrilled to support the CBSA and the great work they do to provide baseball and softball opportunities for children in the Cazenovia community,” said Jessica. “It is really touching to have the field named in memory of our son, Duncan. We will always remember him, and now his name will be there every time we watch our older son, Graham, play.”

CBSA also recognized its players who will age out of Little League and move on to the school programs next year.

Ruby Gillis, a sixth-grade softball player, sang the National Anthem to open the ceremony.

Community Day also featured baseball and softball league games throughout the day; raffles of local goods and services; apparel for sale; coffee, donuts, and breakfast pizza in the morning; snacks and drinks all day; and food from the Tubesteaks Food Truck.

In lieu of a monetary admission charge, CBSA requested “admission” in the form of an item to donate to Caz Cares food pantry and clothing closet.

In addition to launching its annual Community Day, CBSA has also started a tradition of formally dedicating the spring season to an individual who has contributed to and helped improve the organization over the years.

The 2021 season is dedicated to Dominic Paglia, a former CBSA and Cazenovia baseball player who passed away tragically in October 2021.

“Even after moving on from CBSA, he was involved in helping with clinics and volunteering at events for the younger players throughout his baseball career in Cazenovia,” said Gardner. “We know he is greatly missed by his friends, family, former teammates, and coaches.”

CBSA dedicated the Spring 2022 season to Terry Damon, who was one of the first CBSA board members and served as league director, president, fundraising director, coach, and mentor to players and volunteers. Damon passed away in February of this year.

“We hope to honor all that he did for those who knew him and for all future players to know of him,” said Gardner.

During the ceremony, Cazenovia Lakers Baseball Head Coach Tim Mascari spoke about Paglia’s ongoing support of Little League, and longtime CBSA board member Roger Cook remarked on Damon’s character and innumerable contributions to CBSA.

To learn more about CBSA, visit cazbaseballsoftball.org.