ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Riley Keough, Lisa Marie & Priscilla Presley Unite For ‘Elvis’ Film Premiere In Rare Photos

By Eric Todisco
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KPFhM_0g9BGFKL00
Image Credit: Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Elvis Presley‘s ex-wife Priscilla Presley, his daughter Lisa Marie Presley, and his granddaughter Riley Keough united for the latest Elvis film premiere. The three-generation trio appeared at the Graceland premiere of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie in Memphis, Tennessee on Saturday (June 11.) Riley, 33, Lisa Marie, 54, and Priscilla, 77, all wore coordinating dark black outfits for their very-rare joint red carpet appearance.

lisa marie presley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DruuT_0g9BGFKL00
Riley Keough, Lisa Marie Presley and Priscilla Presley at ‘Elvis’ premiere in Memphis on June 11 (Photo: Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock)

Riley, who was born over a decade after Elvis died, stunned in a black suit jacket and black see-through stockings at the event. She also rocked a pair of black heels. Lisa Marie looked equally gorgeous in a black suit jacket, and black pants. Last but not least, Priscilla celebrated the film about her late partner dressed in a black dress and black heels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nFqfi_0g9BGFKL00
Riley Keough, Lisa Marie Presley and Priscilla Presley at ‘Elvis’ premiere in Memphis on June 11 (Photo: Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock)

Austin Butler, who plays Elvis, and Tom Hanks, who plays Colonel Tom Parker, were also at the premiere and joined Priscilla, Lisa Marie and Riley for an epic red carpet photo. Riley shared a photo of the three family members to Instagram and gushed over the film, which has received rave reviews in early screenings.

“We’re so thrilled to be in Memphis with @elvismovie and with all of the wonderful performers, @austinbutler @olivia_dejonge@kelvharrjr and Tom Hanks have all done outstanding work,” Riley wrote. “Thank you to @bazluhrmann for bringing the film to Graceland. It’s been such a special weekend, I couldn’t think of a better place to Premiere ELVIS in America.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SAZB3_0g9BGFKL00
Riley Keough, Lisa Marie Presley and Priscilla Presley with Austin Butler and Tom Hanks at ‘Elvis’ premiere in Memphis on June 11 (Photo: Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock)

Elvis first premiered at Cannes Film Festival on May 25 ahead of its June 24 release date. The film tells the story of Elvis’ life and the incredible successful career in the music industry that led him to being labeled the “King of Rock and Roll.” Priscilla publicly raved about the film after the screening and called it “spectacular.” She also applauded Austin’s performance and said he “channeled and embodied my father’s heart and soul beautifully.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns In Blue Skirt At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Riley Keough, 33, made a special appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5. The actress came on stage and presented a sneak peek at Elvis, the upcoming biopic film centered on Riley’s late grandfather Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler. Riley looked gorgeous in a sheer blue skirt and pink leather tube top as she introduced the glimpse of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie.
MOVIES
Hypebae

The Eery Truth About Elvis and Priscilla Presley's Relationship

With the recent release of the film Elvis, fans have been taking a trip down their fav’s memory lane. Unfortunately for some, one Twitter user came across a Barbara Walters interview with the late Elvis Presley’s former wife, Priscilla Presley. The Twitter thread breaks down key components of...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Memphis, TN
Entertainment
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Memphis, TN
SheKnows

Beloved Daytime Heartthrob-Turned-Movie Star Dead at 67

Ray Liotta has passed away. On a day when we’d do just about anything for a little bit of good news, we get this: According to our sister site Deadline, Ray Liotta died in his sleep in the Dominic Republic, where he was working on a movie called Dangerous Waters.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Jennifer Aniston Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Her Divorce From Brad Pitt On 'Ellen'

Jennifer Aniston’s appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show was iconic for so many reasons. The 53-year-old former Friends star – who looked stunning in a cut-out black jumpsuit, by the way – appeared on the 64-year-old comedian’s last ever show on Thursday, May 26th, after being a guest on the first ever episode of the show 19 years ago, and gave one of her most candid interviews ever!
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Criminal Minds' Actor John Zderko Dead at 60

John Zderko, a character actor who appeared in an episode of Criminal Minds, died Thursday. He was 60. Zderko died of complications from cancer treatment, his friend, actor Charley Koontz, told The Hollywood Reporter. "A great friend and an excellent actor gone way too soon," Koontz wrote on Twitter. "Thank...
TV & VIDEOS
AOL Corp

Mick Jagger’s 5-year-old son has the moves like dad in cute video

Mick Jagger’s 5-year-old son, Deveraux, rocked out backstage during a recent Rolling Stones concert in Liverpool, England. Sporting an adorable Rolling Stones T-shirt and sneakers, Deveraux showed off his best dance moves, spinning around and shaking his floppy hair as he danced to The Rolling Stones’ 1969 song, “You Can’t Always Get What You Want.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Baz Luhrmann
Person
Riley Keough
Person
Austin Butler
Person
Lisa Marie Presley
Person
Tom Hanks
Person
Priscilla Presley
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Elvis
OK! Magazine

In The Buff! Rumer Willis Snaps A Series Of Sultry Selfies From The Bathtub

For Rumer Willis, self-care Sunday is a warm bath and an impromptu photo shoot!On June 5, the actress uploaded a few snaps of herself from the bathtub without much explanation, simply captioning the post, "😮😏😜☺️." The star, 33, had nothing on aside from some jewelry, and her orange locks were tied up with the bangs hanging loose."A gorgeous girly... 👏👏👏," commented one fan, while another declared, "Prettiest woman ever." As usual, plenty of people likened the Empire alum's looks to that of her famous mom, Demi Moore, 59. "You're beautiful just like your mother," commented a fan, as another echoed,...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

The Real Reason Meg Ryan Didn't Return For "Top Gun: Maverick"

"Top Gun: Maverick" leans on nostalgia for the original '80s action fave, writing a new chapter of the high-flying story while also bringing back some of the stars of the original movie, like Tom Cruise in the title role and Val Kilmer's Iceman. There are definitely a few familiar faces who are missing, including Meg Ryan, who played Carole Bradshaw in the first "Top Gun." Since Carole and Goose's son Rooster is one of the main characters in the sequel, it seems a little odd that she's not in the movie, but the plot does offer a brief explanation.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#Bazluhrmann
HollywoodLife

Kelly Ripa’s Son Joaquin, 19, Looks Like Dad Mark Consuelos As Family Attends Gaynor Gala

Kelly Ripa, 51, and Mark Consuelos, 51, recently had a night out with their son Joaquin, 19, and were dressed to impress! The proud wife and mom shared a photo of the three of them posing for the Gaynor Gala on May 23 and they looked incredible as they flashed smiles for the camera. She wore a light pink short-sleeved dress with a black belt and hot pink feather boa attachment as her hubby and the look-alike teen matched in black suits with ties.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

The View host makes surprising 'firing' revelation amid latest cast change

The View is taking viewers back to the very first days of the show, and as they reminisce, they are making major revelations too. ALSO: HELLO! launches Jubilee T-shirt collection to celebrate Queen Elizabeth in style. The long-time-running talk show is honoring the ladies that made it so successful when...
TV & VIDEOS
Harper's Bazaar

Jennifer Lopez Pushes the Boundaries of Red-Carpet Dressing in a Sheer Gown

Leave it to Jennifer Lopez to up the sartorial ante at her own movie premiere. Last night, the multi-hyphenate attended the premiere of Halftime, her Netflix documentary about her 2020 Super Bowl halftime performance, during the Tribeca Film Festival Opening Night. For the occasion, she opted for a sultry number from Tom Ford's fall 2022 collection, a body-hugging and nearly completely sheer dress that featured black paneling on the chest, along the sleeves, and down the skirt.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Distractify

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Has Become a Sensation on TikTok Because of Her Dance Skills

Few people on Earth have a bigger head start than Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, who is the child of two of the most famous people on the planet. Even so, it's hard to deny that Shiloh appears to have a significant talent of her own. In a series of recent videos that have made their way onto TikTok, Shiloh has been seen dancing to popular songs, and those videos are going viral not just because of her parents, but also because of her evident dance skills.
THEATER & DANCE
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
203K+
Followers
18K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy