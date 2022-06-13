ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WREG

1974 cold case reopens family wounds 48 years later

By Lisa Dandridge
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qTTBJ_0g9BG5aK00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Michael Johnson remembers his sister as a person who was strong, assertive but caring.

“She was every person’s dream sister,” he said. “Gloria was great.”

Johnson was only a child when his sister disappeared. It was a day that no one in his family will ever forget. Memphis Police said 19-year-old Gloria Johnson was reported missing by her family on October 6, 1974.

10 days later, Memphis Fire Department responded to a grass fire at, what was known in the ’70s, YMV Road. It was just north of Fields Road and Hicky Street in Southwest Memphis. When firefighters put out the fire, they found Johnson’s body buried under the charred debris.

“My mom got a call to come down and look at the body,” Johnson said. “This is one of the worst things a parent, much less a mother, would have to go through.”

According to detectives, a medical examiner ruled Gloria’s cause of death to be multiple stab wounds.

“She was stabbed several times in the eye and chest,” Johnson said.

Johnson believes his sister knew her killer. He said after the murder, the killer set the field on fire to cover up the crime.

“I can only imagine what my mother felt all those years to lost her first born in that way,” Johnson said.

MPD’s cold case unit has put a new set of eyes on the 48-year-old murder case hoping to put a killer behind bars and give Gloria’s family long overdue justice.

“I love you, and I miss you,” Johnson said.

If you know who killed Gloria Johnson, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at (901)-528-CASH. CrimeStoppers and Gloria’s family are offering a $12,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of her killer.

All calls are confidential.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WREG

A call for help: Victim’s last plea caught on 911 call

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s been more than a month since police say Justin Hudson broke into his ex-girlfriend’s house, killing her and shooting her grandmother before turning the gun on himself. Now, chilling 911 calls have been released that show the desperation in Jaquinsia Armstrong’s voice as she begged police for help in the seconds […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Teen accused of pointing gun at grandmother, firing shot at her vehicle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested a teen who was accused of pointing a gun at his grandmother after an argument over the house rules. According to police, in January of 2022, a 78-year-old woman reported that her grandson, identified as 19-year-old Courtney Granderson, had pointed a gun at her and fired a shot […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man accused of axe attack at Hickory Hill hookah bar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested after he reportedly attacked another man with an axe at a hookah bar in Hickory Hill. Police say the attack happened Tuesday evening at Spades Café and Hookah Lounge on Malco Way. Officers made the scene at around 6:41 p.m. that evening. According to police, a man […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

2-year-old killed, mother injured in West Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A toddler has died after being shot in West Memphis, Arkansas on Friday, police say. West Memphis Police said a mother and her 2-year-old son were injured in a shooting near 741 North 18th Street around 1 a.m. The 2-year-old was pronounced dead at Baptist Crittenden.
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memphis Police#Murder#Violent Crime#Memphis Fire Department#Mpd
WREG

Man accused of threatening church has 3 prior convictions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG is learning more about the man accused of threatening to shoot up a DeSoto County, Mississippi church. Quincy Higgins was arrested at Brown Missionary Baptist Church Wednesday. Prior to that, investigators believe he called the place of worship and threaten to shoot it up. The 29-year-old is now charged with making […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

Mother warns shoppers after teen swipes daughter’s car keys

MEMPHIS, Tenn.–A teen was charged after snatching a young woman’s car keys inside a Hickory Hill beauty supply store. Surveillance video shows the teen snatching her keys while she was inside Beauty Plaza Tuesday afternoon. You can see store clerk Litita Johnson running behind the suspect followed by the store owners. “I told him to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

1 killed, 1 injured in Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were shot in Frayser on Wednesday, police say. Officers were called to a gas station at 2711 Rangeline near James Road around midnight where they located two men shot. The two victims were taken to Regional One where one of the victims did not...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Fake temporary tag arrests up, as problem grows

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Law enforcement agencies in the Mid-South are finding more cars with fake temporary tags. They’re calling it a serious problem that’s only getting worse since WREG Investigators told you about it last summer. It allows drivers to skirt taxes and registration fees, and for some, it allows them to go undetected. […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Carjackers sentenced to collective total of 41 years in prison

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Three carjackers who went on a crime spree in 2019 have been sentenced to a collective total of 41 years in federal prison, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday. Terrance Moore, Angelo Smith, and Justin Huddleston were sentenced to a total of 492 months in prison for carjacking and brandishing a firearm […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

40 targeted in ‘Operation Crime Driver Round Up’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Several local law enforcement agencies teamed up to arrest dozens of people wanted for property crimes in Memphis and Shelby County. The Memphis Police Department, the Multi-Agency Gang Unit, MPD Auto Theft Task Force, Bartlett Police Department, Germantown Police Department, and the ATF targeted 40 individuals in ‘Operation Crime Driver Round Up.’ […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One in custody after caller threatens to ‘shoot up’ Southaven church

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi church evacuated its campuses Wednesday following a threat of a shooting at the church. Brown Missionary Baptist Church, with two campuses in Southaven, said all in-person events were canceled Wednesday. The church said in a statement that all staff members, volunteers, and students who were attending summer camp were safe […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

1 dead, 1 detained after North Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is dead after a shooting in North Memphis Wednesday afternoon. Police said officers responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of Hudson Street just after 3:30 p.m. The victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to Regional One, where he was later pronounced dead. Police said one […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Teen rushed to LeBonheur after South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teenager is recovering after a brutal attack overnight in South Memphis Wednesday, officials say. The shooting took place in the area of Castalia Street and Dianne Cove just before 2 a.m. Officers located a 15 year old suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was...
MEMPHIS, TN
DeSoto Times Today

Security threat shuts down Brown Missionary Baptist Church

A Southaven church was forced to close its doors for the day due to a potential security threat. According to Southaven Police, the church received a phone call around 11:56 on Wednesday from an individual threatening to “shoot up” the church. Church officials closed the campus and all...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

Woman dead after fatal hit-and-run in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A woman is dead after a fatal hit-and-run in Raleigh Sunday night. Officers responded to the accident in the area of Raleigh Lagrange Road and Hoover Drive on June 12 after 7 p.m. Police say a white 2014 Nissan Maxima struck a Gray 2013 Toyota Corolla as it was attempting to make a […]
RALEIGH, NC
WREG

WREG

34K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy