Benton Harbor, MI

Three Benton Harbor Sisters Graduate Early, Youngest is Just 14

By George McIntyre
Banana 101.5
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA West Michigan family is celebrating times three as these Benton Harbor sisters are graduating from high school this year - and the youngest is just 14-years old. T'Shonti Spencer graduated in 2021 at the age of 16, sister T'Liyah got her diploma a few months later at the age of...

banana1015.com

Comments / 1

Kalamazoo Gazette

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: D’Nicio’s Parlour serves up softball-sized scoops west of Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — When brothers Temo and Artemio Perez opened D’Nicio’s Parlour in 2007 west of Kalamazoo, they knew they were taking a gamble. “The economy was bad in 2007,” Temo Perez said. “A lot of people said, ‘don’t do it’ because of the economy. Everything in life is just a gamble, though. You just have to try and find out what works.”
KALAMAZOO, MI
103.3 WKFR

67? 74? 80? The Correct A/C Temp According to Kalamazoo Locals

I love it when people ask questions like this on social media. On Kalamazoo's Reddit page, u/KalamazooGuy269 asked the very vital question,. Hey Kalamazoo... Where do you set your thermostat? Now that we are facing some serious heat, I was just curious as to where you put your thermostat during these hot days, provided you have central air. Don't lie, tell the truth. Right now I set mine at 79 degrees.
KALAMAZOO, MI
22 WSBT

A Benton Harbor organization is paying teens to find work

Benton Harbor, Mich. — While teens spent time volunteering, another organization is looking to pay teens to find work. “One of the reasons a lot of individuals don't go back to work is the barriers that stop them, whether that be transportation, education, financial responsibilities. We know that finances are really difficult in terms of trying to find training and education. We are here to help with those things,” said Mary Murphy.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
Benton Harbor, MI
Benton Harbor, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Kalamazoo, MI
103.3 WKFR

What do the Letters on Top of Kalamazoo Street Signs Mean?

Ever wonder what the letters and symbols mean on top of street signs in Downtown Kalamazoo? Wonder no more. While having breakfast at the Blue Dolphin in Downtown Kalamazoo last weekend I noticed the letter 'K' above the Burdick Street sign and the letter 'S' over the Cedar Street sign. I'm not sure how I've never noticed that before. I asked our waitress, she also had no idea. Driving around I found a street sign with the letter 'B' on top. We can safely rule out North, South, East, and West. So, what's going on here? It turns out, the letters represent which district of Kalamazoo you're in. Downtown Kalamazoo is divided into these six districts:
KALAMAZOO, MI
Banana 101.5

Abbott Baby Formula Plant Forced to Shut Down Once Again

Less than two weeks after resuming operation at its Sturgis plant, Abbott Laboratories has once again been forced to temporarily cease baby formula production due to severe weather, flooding, and power outages. A Perfect Storm Shuts Down Production. An Abbott spokesperson says heavy rain in the city of Sturgis overwhelmed...
STURGIS, MI
abc57.com

Superintendent resigns from Benton Harbor Area Schools

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- Superintendent of Benton Harbor Area Schools, Andre Townsel has resigned from his position. The school system officially accepted his resignation on Tuesday evening, as Townsel leaves to become the first Black superintendent in Calvert County, Maryland. He will remain in his position at Benton Harbor Area...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
nowkalamazoo.com

Bronco footballer returns to campus as BBQ stand-out

When the double grills billow out white smoke, the parking lot fills up fast a couple miles from Waldo Stadium, where defensive end Jarrell McKinney played three seasons for Western Michigan University. Now “Chef Rell,” he has traded the pass rush for the life of a traveled entrepreneur, owning and...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WNDU

Multi-neighborhood garage sale underway in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Four South Bend neighborhoods have come together to coordinate a massive garage sale weekend. The big sale kicks off on Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The participating neighborhoods are Fox Run, Nature’s Gate, Augustine Lakes, and Westwood Hills @ Elbel.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Market Basket: Third Thursdays in downtown Mishawaka

You’ve heard of First Fridays and Second Saturdays but Third Thursdays events are coming to downtown Mishawaka beginning this week. From 5 to 9 tomorrow, attendees can walk along the Mishawaka river walk that spans from Central Park to Kamm Island and stop at participating businesses like InRugCo Studio and Gift Shop, Chicory Cafe, Doc Pierce’s, Hacienda and more for specials and deals throughout the night. There will also be live music and activities scattered throughout the walk. Organizers say this will be a year-round event, where every month will have its own theme and participating local businesses will be able to offerthe own specials around that theme. They hope more businesses will opt to participate in the future and say it’s a great opportunity to bring local businesses and the Mishawka community together. You can read more about Third Thursdays in the Mish events in today’s Market Basket column.
MISHAWAKA, IN
Banana 101.5
abc57.com

The Great Race coming to South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Over 150 vintage automobiles will arrive at the Studebaker National Museum and The History Museum on June 22 as a part of the 2022 edition of the Great Race, a competitive controlled-speed endurance driving competition. The museums will serve as a lunch checkpoint during the nine-day,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WWMTCw

Thousands without power in Michigan amidst rising heat indexes

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Thousands are without power in Michigan after severe storms rolled through overnight, and the heat index continues to rise Tuesday and Wednesday. As of 11 a.m., 7,900 residents were without power between the Benton Harbor, Buchanan, and Three Rivers areas, according to Indiana Michigan Power. Severe...
MICHIGAN STATE
1049 The Edge

Kalamazoo’s Sarkozy’s Bakery Gets A New Owner

Sarkozy’s Bakery has been providing fresh baked goods to the Kalamazoo community since 1978. As Judy Sarkozy nears her 81st birthday, she began to wonder what the future of her beloved business would become. Many people may not remember, but Sarkozy and her bakery overcame a devastating fire in 2012, though she was near the age of retirement, with the help and love of the Kalamazoo community Sarkozy was able to rebuild. In hopes of preserving the strong business she made, a succession plan was set in place for the first time in 44 years.
abc57.com

Cooling centers open to the public in Niles

NILES, Mich. -- According to the city of Niles, the following two cooling centers have opened to the public for relief from hot temperatures over the next several days. 6/15: Open from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. YMCA, 905 North Front Street. 6/14: Open until 9 p.m. 6/15: Open from...
NILES, MI
abc57.com

Niles Fire Department to host Cool Off event to beat the heat

NILES, Mich. -- The Niles Fire Department is looking to help Michiana residents beat the heat with a Cool Off event on Tuesday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Riverfront Park. Attendee’s will be able to enjoy free popsicles (while supplies last) and run through high-powered sprinklers to cool off.
NILES, MI
WNDU

South Bend’s old Bendix building demolished

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Say goodbye to Bendix. A huge piece of the past is being demolished on South Bend’s west side. The demolition permit calls for the destruction of five separate buildings with nearly 400,000 square feet of space (buildings 2, 2A, 2B, 3, and 3A). “I...
SOUTH BEND, IN
allaccess.com

WRBR (103.9 The Bear)/South Bend, IN Names Kyle Guderian New PD

FEDERATED MEDIA Active Rock WRBR (103.9 THE BEAR)/SOUTH BEND, IN has named KYLE GUDERIAN their new PD, replacing DARCY MURPHY who is leaving for a job outside of radio. GUDERIAN will continue as PD of FEDERATED MEDIA sister stations Active Rock WBYR (98.9 THE BEAR) and Classic Hits WFWI (BIG 92.3)/FORT WAYNE, IN.
SOUTH BEND, IN

