Three Benton Harbor Sisters Graduate Early, Youngest is Just 14

You’ve heard of First Fridays and Second Saturdays but Third Thursdays events are coming to downtown Mishawaka beginning this week. From 5 to 9 tomorrow, attendees can walk along the Mishawaka river walk that spans from Central Park to Kamm Island and stop at participating businesses like InRugCo Studio and Gift Shop, Chicory Cafe, Doc Pierce’s, Hacienda and more for specials and deals throughout the night. There will also be live music and activities scattered throughout the walk. Organizers say this will be a year-round event, where every month will have its own theme and participating local businesses will be able to offerthe own specials around that theme. They hope more businesses will opt to participate in the future and say it’s a great opportunity to bring local businesses and the Mishawka community together. You can read more about Third Thursdays in the Mish events in today’s Market Basket column.

MISHAWAKA, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO