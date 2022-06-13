Troy University boasts cheapest tuition in Alabama, eliminates many fees

EDITOR’S NOTE: An earlier version of this story said Troy eliminated in-state and out-of-state tuition. This is inaccurate and has been corrected.

TROY, Ala. (WHNT) – Troy University announced plans to hold tuition steady for Fall 2022, and is retaining a cost structure that’s unique in higher education.

Originally introduced ahead of the Fall 2021 term, the University’s Clear Cost Plan established a single tuition rate for all students whether online or in-person; the lone variance depends on the level of study: undergraduate, graduate, or doctoral. The plan also did away with several fees, including lab fees, registration fees, course fees, and recreation fees, to name a few.

A December 2021 report from the non-profit, non-partisan Partners for College Affordability and Public Trust recognized Troy for its efforts to hold costs flat. According to Troy, those efforts started when Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr., was named chancellor in 1989.

At the time, Troy had three separately accreditated campuses – Dothan, Montgomery, and the main campus in Troy. Hawkins conducted an audit of Troy’s status to identify challenges. One significant issue identified was duplication across the three campuses.

We had three faculty handbooks. We had three financial systems. We had three brands. And one of the charges in that issue study was to address duplication and lack of cohesion in this system. Troy University Chancellor Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr

As a result, the three separate universities were all merged into one lone institution operating under the same accreditation; cost savings in the first decade were estimated at $20 million.

And that wasn’t the end of focusing on keeping costs to students low – that focus continues to this day.

As a board, our philosophy is to not raise tuition unless it is absolutely essential. We want to keep tuition costs and room and board as low as possible where [students] don’t run out their credit card or student loan debt is weighing them down for years and years. Gibson Vance, Troy University Board of Trustees President Pro Tempore

Senior Troy leadership and the Trustees continue to focus on optimizing faculty and staff utilization, program productivity, and space utilization across the four campuses – Dothan, Montgomery, Phenix City, and the flagship campus in Troy.

Tuition for 2022-23 will remain at:

$388/credit hour for undergraduate students

$475/credit hour for graduate students

$550/credit hour for doctoral students

Under Troy’s Clear Cost pricing, fees eliminated include the general fee ($42/credit hour), course fees ($8-$40/credit hour for some courses), the student recreation fee ($100/semester in the fall/spring; $50 in the summer), the online course fee ($50/credit hour), as well as lab and registration fees.

Troy said these changes make undergraduate tuition lower than the combined undergraduate tuition and fees at all other four-year public universities in Alabama.

