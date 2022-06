A Dexter man has been charged with multiple counts of arson. Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver charged Bradley Mitchell with two counts of first degree arson. The first charge alleges that Mitchell started a fire on June 11, 2022 in a 5 unit apartment building located on Truitt Street in Dexter. At the time of the fire, 4 of the apartments were occupied by tenants that were present in the structure. The second charge alleges that he started a fire on June 13, 2022 in a home located on S. Sassafras. At the time of that fire the homeowner was present in the structure. Judge Joe Satterfield issued a warrant for Mitchell with no bond allowed. He is currently in custody.

DEXTER, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO