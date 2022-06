The Rio Grande Valley saw a slight downturn in hiring last month. The unemployment rate for May rose .2% in May from April in the Brownsville-Harlingen area, up to 6.1%. Unemployment in the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission area ticked up .1% to 6.9%. Statewide, the jobless rate dipped .1% down to 4.2%. There was hiring in 8 of the 11 sectors measured by the Texas Workforce Commission, with three of the industries – Construction, Manufacturing, and Leisure and Hospitality – surpassing pre-pandemic employment levels for the first time.

