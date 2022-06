Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football program have had some of the best defenses in college football history in his tenure as the Tigers’ head coach. Heading into the 2022 college football season, while there are many questions about how the Clemson offense will look, fans already know what to expect out of this defense. Though Brent Venables has moved on to Oklahoma, newly appointed defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin has more than enough talent in this defense to keep the unit one of the best in the nation. For the defense, it all starts with the front seven. Of all the college...

CLEMSON, SC ・ 16 MINUTES AGO