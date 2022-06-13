ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NewsRadio WFLA

Two men arrested for trying to sell drugs inside South Florida gas station

By Rob Garguilo
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mREW8_0g9BFI0j00

Naples, FL - Two men were arrested after trying to sell drugs to customers inside a South Florida gas station.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Malique Jacquez Jean-Louis and 22-year-old Nicholas Joshua Reid were arrested after the two tried to sell various drugs to customers inside a Circle K gas station in Naples.

Deputies were called to the gas station around 6 p.m Thursday after the two tried to sell drugs to customers before leaving in a BMW.

Responding officers spotted the BMW and pulled the two men over.

Deputies say the car had a strong smell of marijuana coming from it when they approached the men.

During a search of the BMW, deputies found more than 30 rounds of live ammunition and multiple bags of various drugs, including fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana.

Both men were arrested.

Jean-Louis is facing charges of carrying a concealed firearm, possession of an altered firearm, possession of fentanyl, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, and possession of narcotic paraphernalia.

Reid is facing charges of possession of cocaine, possession of fentanyl, and possession of marijuana over 20 grams.

Comments / 3

Related
WINKNEWS.com

Two men accused of breaking into a Cape Coral home through lanai

Neighbors who live along Cape Coral Parkway called the police after they saw two men break into a home through a lanai. When officers arrived the men were still inside. Adam Wright, a neighbor said, “Cops are here for protection being that they have quick response time is reassuring, for sure.”
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man detained under Baker Act at Immokalee Road Walmart near I-75

A man was detained at a Collier County Walmart off Immokalee Road Thursday morning. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a disturbance at the Walmart Supercenter located at 5420 Juliet Blvd. around 10:30 a.m. A person was taken into custody under Baker...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Marijuana#Gas Station#Circle K#Naples#Fl#Bmw
WINKNEWS.com

2 suspects accused of breaking into cars wanted by FMPD

A male and female were caught breaking into someone’s car and stealing parts on 4245 Evans Ave. on June 14 around 8:30 a.m. The male opened the passenger side door of the car through the window after he popped the hood of the car and started rummaging through the engine, according to Fort Myers police.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Vehicle burglars do over $50K in damage at Cape Coral business

Cape Coral police are looking for unidentified vehicle burglars responsible for over $50,000 in damage done over the weekend to four vehicles belonging to a home repair business. According to the Cape Coral Police Department’s incident report, an officer went to Home Damage Doctor, located at 1009 NE 8th St.,...
CAPE CORAL, FL
NBC Miami

Naples Woman Arrested in Broward, Accused of Organized Fraud

A 33-year-old Naples woman is accused of continuing a statewide bank fraud scheme while her boyfriend ran the operation from a federal prison upstate, court records revealed. Roxanne M. Wilmath was booked into the Broward County Jail Tuesday and charged with obtaining property over $50,000 by fraud, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Cape man dies in Pine Island Road crash

A 26-year-old Cape Coral man died Monday from injuries sustained in an early-morning, two-vehicle crash on Pine Island Road. Vehicle 1 (a Cape man riding a motorcycle) was traveling east on Pine Island Road (State Road 78), in the right lane, approaching a green traffic signal at the intersection of Woodward Avenue. Vehicle 2 (a 46-year-old Lehigh Acres man and driver of a commercial truck) was traveling west on Pine Island Road, in the left turn lane, approaching a flashing yellow left turn traffic signal, at the intersection of Woodward Avenue.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Body found in Port Charlotte Tuesday night

The body of a man missing for four days was found Tuesday in a wooded area near his home. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Daniel Grebenuk was found dead in a wooded area behind Timothy Ave. The cause of death has not been confirmed yet and is...
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Biker hit, dragged by truck on I-75 Bonita Beach Rd exit

A biker was hit by a truck early Monday evening on the I-75 off-ramp at Bonita Beach Rd. The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and dragged by the truck down Bonita Beach Rd. before coming to a stop. The biker was up and walking...
LEE COUNTY, FL
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy