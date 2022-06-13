Two men arrested for trying to sell drugs inside South Florida gas station

Naples, FL - Two men were arrested after trying to sell drugs to customers inside a South Florida gas station.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Malique Jacquez Jean-Louis and 22-year-old Nicholas Joshua Reid were arrested after the two tried to sell various drugs to customers inside a Circle K gas station in Naples.

Deputies were called to the gas station around 6 p.m Thursday after the two tried to sell drugs to customers before leaving in a BMW.

Responding officers spotted the BMW and pulled the two men over.

Deputies say the car had a strong smell of marijuana coming from it when they approached the men.

During a search of the BMW, deputies found more than 30 rounds of live ammunition and multiple bags of various drugs, including fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana.

Both men were arrested.

Jean-Louis is facing charges of carrying a concealed firearm, possession of an altered firearm, possession of fentanyl, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, and possession of narcotic paraphernalia.

Reid is facing charges of possession of cocaine, possession of fentanyl, and possession of marijuana over 20 grams.