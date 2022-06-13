Lost Indigenous town of Saraby unveiled by UNF archaeology students

(Athikhun Boonrin/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The University of North Florida Archaeology Lab students, led by Dr. Keith Ashley, are excavating a location that is now supported by overwhelming evidence to be the native Mocama village of Sarabay.

The team previously found some evidence consisting of pottery building posts back in 2020. This summer however, the team has identified four more building posts to add to the seven uncovered last year. The UNF team thinks this could possibly be the community council house. The team has also found bone tools and more than100 pieces of Spanish pottery and large amounts of Indigenous pottery dating to ca 1580-1620 CE. Another unique find this summer was a small, shell artifact made by Indigenous people that displays Catholic imagery.

This dig is part of the UNF Archaeology Lab’s ongoing Mocama Archaeological Project that focuses on the Timucua-speaking Mocama people who lived along the Atlantic coast of northern Florida at the time of European arrival in 1562. The Mocama were among the first indigenous populations encountered by European explorers in the 1560s.

