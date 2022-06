COVID-19 is still on the rise in Arizona. The state is now averaging more than 2,300 new cases per day. Nationwide, the latest wave of COVID-19 infections appears to be leveling off. But this week’s update from the Arizona Department of Health Services shows Arizona’s infections are still climbing — they’re up about 10% over last week. Case counts in the state have increased for seven weeks in a row.

