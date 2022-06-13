Clay County Man Arrested on Sex Charges

Spencer, IA (KICD) — One of the newly elected members of the Spencer Area Activity Center updated the Clay County Board of Supervisors at their meeting on Tuesday. Hernani Nabuco, one of the newly elected members of the SAAC board said that the facility was “on the path to closure” when he was one of the volunteers appointed to an interim board. The interim board struggled against closure by selling and leasing assets and assessing the programs they offer.

SPENCER, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO