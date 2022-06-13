ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, IA

Clay County Man Arrested on Sex Charges

By charguth
kicdam.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRossie, IA (KICD) — The Clay County Sheriff’s department has charged a 56 year old...

kicdam.com

Comments / 0

Related
kicdam.com

Royal Man Arrested On Drug Charges Following Execution of Search Warrant

Royal, IA (KICD)– A Royal man is behind bars on drug charges after multiple agencies executed a search warrant at his home on Wednesday. Members of the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Iowa State Patrol, Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa Great Lakes Drug task force were all involved in the service at 305 Meadow Street where methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were reportedly found.
ROYAL, IA
kicdam.com

Clay County Traffic Stop Leads To Three Being Charged With Drug Offenses

Spencer, IA (KICD)– Three Omaha residents are facing drug charges after the vehicle they were in was stopped in Southern Clay County last week. A Deputy with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office initiated the stop around eight o’clock last Thursday evening on Highway 71 about three miles north of the Buena Vista County line where a smell of marijuana was reportedly found coming from inside.
CLAY COUNTY, IA
kicdam.com

Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Kossuth County Crash

Swea City, IA (KICD)– A motorcyclist was seriously hurt in a single vehicle crash early Tuesday morning in Swea City. The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office says emergency crews were called to that scene near the intersection of Ash Avenue and 3rd Street shortly before three o’clock where the bike was found to have been westbound when the operator lost control, went over a curb and struck a tree.
KOSSUTH COUNTY, IA
kicdam.com

Decker Verdict To Be Announced Tuesday

Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– It has been nearly a month since the fate of Allison Decker was turned over to a judge following a multiple day murder trial, but the verdict is expected to be announced next week. Online court records show a reading of the verdict against Decker,...
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Clay County, IA
Crime & Safety
County
Clay County, IA
City
Rossie, IA
kicdam.com

Rescue Task Force Exercise Coming To Paullina Wednesday Afternoon

Paullina, IA (KICD)– Residents of Paullina will likely notice a large police and emergency services presence at South O’Brien High School Wednesday afternoon but it is all a drill. The High Risk Entry and Arrest team is planning to bring equipment and members to a training happening on...
PAULLINA, IA
kicdam.com

Area Law Enforcement Gather in Paullina For Active Shooter Training

Paullina, IA (KICD)– Law enforcement and emergency rescue personnel from around the region gathered in Paullina Wednesday afternoon for a series of training exercises revolving around active shoot scenarios. While it may have looked like an active scene from outside South O’Brien High School, the situations posed were nothing...
PAULLINA, IA
kicdam.com

Judy Ellis, 78, of Deer River, Minnesota Formerly of Emmetsburg

Services for 78 year old Judy Ellis of Deer River, Minnesota, formerly of Emmetsburg will be Saturday, June 18th, at 11 a.m. at Martine-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg with burial at Portland Township Cemetery in Burt. Visitation will be Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Martin Mattice Funeral...
EMMETSBURG, IA
kicdam.com

Area Supervisors Make Primary Election Results Official

Spencer, IA (KICD)– It has been a week since Iowa voters went to the polls for the Mid-Term Primary Election and today many area Boards of Supervisors did their canvass to make the results official. Clay County Auditor Ann Baschke told the board there were were no major changes...
CLAY COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Violent Crime#The Clay County Sheriff
kicdam.com

Sue Ziegenbusch, 71, of Spirit Lake

A memorial services for 71-year-old Sue Ziegenbusch of Spirit Lake will be Saturday, June 18th, at 10:30 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Spirit Lake with burial at Lakeview Gardens Cemetery in Okoboji. Visitation will be Friday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Spirit...
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
kicdam.com

Clay County Supervisors Talk Iowa Great Lakes Trail and Fiber Internet

Spencer, IA (KICD) — In addition to the election canvass and Spencer Area Activity Center update, the Clay County Board of Supervisors discussed updates for other local projects at their meeting on Tuesday. Assistant County Attorney Barry Sackett gave a brief update on the expansion of the Iowa Great...
CLAY COUNTY, IA
kicdam.com

Drought Worsens in KICD Broadcast Area

Northwest Iowa (KICD) — The draught has worsened in the KICD Broadcast in the weekly update from the United States Department Agriculture:. The area of Severe Draught in Plymouth County now extends Northeast through the Southeast corner of Cherokee County and Western Buena Vista County; and the area of Moderate draught that already covered portion of Cherokee, Buena Vista, and Pocahontas County has now extended Northward to Southeast Clay County, MOST of Palo Alto County, and even Southern Emmet County.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, IA
kicdam.com

Landon Shiek, 26, of Algona Formerly of Emmetsburg

Services for 26 year old Landon Schiek (Sheek) of Algona, formerly of Emmetsburg will be Monday, June 20th, at 10:30 A.M. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Emmetsburg with burial at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 3-7 p.m. with a Parish Vigil Service to follow all at the funeral home.
EMMETSBURG, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kicdam.com

Marilyn Dayton, 83, of Pocahontas

Funeral services for 83-year-old Marilyn Dayton of Pocahontas will be Friday, June 17th, at 10:30 a.m. at Powers Funeral Home in Pocahontas with burial taking place at a later date. Visitation will be Friday starting at 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Powers Funeral...
POCAHONTAS, IA
kicdam.com

Jake Owen Coming To Arnolds Park For Free Conert

Arnolds Park, IA (KICD) — Thanks to a generous, private donation, Arnolds Park Amusement Park’s free concert Saturday night is Nashville recording artist Jake Owen. Owen has had songs chart from all four albums he’s released. His first single hit was “Yee Haw” his first number one on the Country charts was “Barefoot Bluejean Night”, and other popular songs include “Drunk on a Boat” – which might be just a coincidence since he’s performing in the Iowa Great Lakes.
ARNOLDS PARK, IA
kicdam.com

Spencer Area Activity Center Updates Board of Supervisors

Spencer, IA (KICD) — One of the newly elected members of the Spencer Area Activity Center updated the Clay County Board of Supervisors at their meeting on Tuesday. Hernani Nabuco, one of the newly elected members of the SAAC board said that the facility was “on the path to closure” when he was one of the volunteers appointed to an interim board. The interim board struggled against closure by selling and leasing assets and assessing the programs they offer.
SPENCER, IA
kicdam.com

Dorothy Janssen, 82, of Pomeroy

A Celebration of Life for 82-year-old Dorothy Janssen of Pomeroy will be Saturday, June 18th, at 11 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, Lizard Township, near Palmer with burial at St. John Cemetery. Powers Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
POMEROY, IA
kicdam.com

Independence Day Fireworks Plans Announced for Spencer

Spencer, IA (KICD) — Spencer’s fireworks will be shot off at the Clay County fairgrounds this Independence Day. Two individuals are in charge – Clay County Fair CEO Jeremy Parsons, and retired Chamber of Commerce director Bob Rose. They point out that the festivities are NOT affiliated with the fair, chamber of commerce, or city.
SPENCER, IA
kicdam.com

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn’s Kooper Ebel Commits to Iowa State Football

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn’s Kooper Ebel Commits to Iowa State Football. On Monday Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn’s Kooper Ebel annouced his commitment to play football for the Iowa State Cyclones. Ebel is a quarterback and safety for the HMS Hawks and will play on the defensive side of the football for the Cyclones at...
AMES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy