Arizona State

Ducey gets COVID-19, won't visit Arizona border with Pence

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has tested positive...

NewsTimes

Judge strikes down law limiting ballot initiative donations

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge has struck down a Florida law limiting contributions to people or political committees championing ballot initiatives, ruling it violates the First Amendment. U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor in Tallahassee on Wednesday issued a permanent injunction against the law which limited to $3,000...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
NewsTimes

Hawaii's governor signs 3 bills supporting LGBTQ community

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Gov. David Ige on Thursday signed three bills supporting Hawaii's LGBTQ community. The legislation "will help us identify and address social and community issues more effectively and ensure that we can work to prevent discrimination in many areas of our society,” Ige said at a signing ceremony.
HAWAII STATE
NewsTimes

Nevada high court hears fast-track school voucher appeal

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada Supreme Court justices asked pointed questions Thursday about a fast-track appeal of a school vouchers ballot measure that a state court judge rejected for using what he characterized as “sleight of hand” to hide what he called the “enormous” effect it would have on the state budget.
NEVADA STATE
NewsTimes

Virginia salon owner pleads guilty to defrauding government

ABINGDON, Va. (AP) — A Virginia hair and nail salon operator has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a scheme in which she filed for pandemic unemployment assistance despite reopening her shop after an executive order was lifted, a federal prosecutor said. Mandi Dawn Hammond, 36, waived her right...
VIRGINIA STATE
NewsTimes

Celebrate National Lobster Day in Connecticut

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It's National Lobster Day, but Connecticut seafood lovers don't need an official holiday to celebrate. On the shoreline, you can throw a seashell a short distance and practically hit several spots serving up the beloved crustacean. From local haunts...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

Hospital nurses call for better protection against violence

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Nurses at Vermont's largest hospital are calling on the University of Vermont Medical Center to do more to address increasing violence in the emergency department. According to the Vermont Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals, 98% of UVM Medical Center nurses reported being verbally assaulted,...
VERMONT STATE
NewsTimes

Opinion: Ensuring best health care for CT

Connecticut’s health care system is home to best-in-class hospitals and major players in the insurance industry. This is great news, but we still have work to do for our system to thrive. Importantly, we must ensure each and every one of you can access affordable, high-quality health care with coverage that meets your needs. The good news is that you might be eligible for free health care coverage through a new program, and I wanted to make sure that my neighbors heard about it from me.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

30 free things to do in Connecticut this summer

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As the cost of living skyrockets due to record inflation, many individuals might be trying to cut back on their recreational activities to save a few dollars. However, the Nutmeg State has plenty of free activities for residents and visitors alike to take advantage of, including attending concerts, or scouting out a swimming or hiking destination without having to spend a single cent — aside from the gas to get there.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

RI-based company launching its oyster vodka in CT

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It's not unusual to see an oyster as a garnish for a Bloody Mary, lending a taste of the ocean to the savory cocktail. But a new vodka product, launching soon in Connecticut, has distilled the essence of the sea into a bottle.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

As funding ends, here’s what you need to know about COVID testing in CT

Starting Wednesday, people looking to get a COVID-19 test through the Yale New Haven Health will need to book an appointment in advance, according to the hospital system. The change comes as federal funding is ending for COVID testing at health care systems, the hospital system said. Testing will still be available to patients, but their insurance will now be billed, according to YNHH.
NEW HAVEN, CT
NewsTimes

Newtown police seek hit-and-run driver

NEWTOWN — Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle involved in a Friday evening hit-and-run at the intersection of Currituck and Hawleyville roads. The crash happened around 8:40 p.m., when the suspect vehicle — described as a red Toyota Prius — stopped on Currituck Road, entered the intersection and collided with a 2008 Honda CR-V traveling north on Hawleyville Road.
NEWTOWN, CT
NewsTimes

Newtown PD: ‘Enforcement action pending’ in crash that injured motorcyclist

NEWTOWN — Police say “enforcement action is pending” following a Wednesday evening crash on Route 34 that injured a motorcyclist. The accident happened around 9:20 p.m., when an eastbound 2018 Subaru Outback failed to grant right-of-way before making a left turn onto the Interstate 84 westbound on-ramp and collided head-on with a 2012 Triumph Bonneville motorcycle traveling west on Church Hill Road.
NEWTOWN, CT
NewsTimes

The 2022 US Lacrosse/CHSLCA boys lacrosse All-America / All-State teams

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. CIAC Class L champion Staples had three players earn All-America honors, and Class M champion Wilton had four as the Connecticut High School Lacrosse Coaches Association released the state’s All-America and all-state selections on Tuesday. Staples’ Henry Dodge,...
FAIRFIELD, CT

