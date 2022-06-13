ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blaze damages Gresham Pregnancy Resource Center

Portland Tribune
 4 days ago

The fire happened during increasing tensions over U.S. Supreme Court ruling.

Federal investigators are looking into what caused a fire at the Gresham Pregnancy Resource Center on Friday, June 10.

The Gresham Fire Department said the blaze started from inside the Pregnancy Resource Center at about 3 a.m.

The center is one of three locations owned and operated by First Image, a Christian-based organization that offers alternatives to abortion.

Although no one was injured by the blaze, fire officials told KOIN 6 News there was significant damage to the inside of the center.

"We don't know who's involved in this. But there's enough to tell us that it is suspicious in nature," said Jason McGowan, Gresham Fire Battalion Chief. "And that's why we need to have multiple agencies looking into it and seeing what exactly happened this morning."

The recent fire is not the only suspicious event to take place at a local pregnancy resource center. It comes just two days after Vancouver, Washington, police said a separate Christian-based pregnancy center was vandalized in their jurisdiction Wednesday night, June 8.

A spokesperson with the Vancouver center, Options 360 Women's Clinic, told KOIN 6 News they filed a police report after messages in red paint were sprawled across their 3700 Main St. location.

Nearly a month before the Gresham PRC fire, another First Image location in Southeast Portland was vandalized with anti-PRC messages on May 5.

Portland Police say that investigation is ongoing.

"We are working with the local police and FBI in whatever way we can," PCR said. "We knew this would be the case and that Portland could be a particularly volatile place to be during this significant moment in our culture."

McGowan told KOIN 6 News that due to the nature of the fire federal investigators are now involved.

"Gresham Police, Gresham Fire, ATF and the FBI are all involved in the investigation at this time," McGowan said. "Because it's suspicious, in each structure fire we collect evidence. That evidence is then sent off to be processed — and once that process is over, we should have more information."

KOIN 6 News asked law enforcement if these incidents are being investigated in connection with one another but have yet to hear back.

Lake Oswego Review

Fire destroys metal-clad building in Southeast Portland

No one was hurt in the massive blaze that destroyed a commercial space where trailers were being built early Thursday.An early morning fire destroyed a metal-clad building where trailers were being built in Southeast Portland early Thursday, June 16. No one was hurt in the blaze. The cause is under investigation. A man who was working nearby told KOIN 6 News he was completing a report when he heard an explosion. "I thought a cannon went off," Naythin Fahey said. "It kind of shook the room a little bit. It wasn't like no small explosion. It was something of some...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Tigard man indicted in federal court over school shooting threats

Braeden Richard Riess was previously arrested by the Sherwood Police Department for the emailed threats.A Tigard man has been charged with a federal crime for allegedly threatening to carry out a school shooting in Sherwood, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Friday, June 17. Braeden Richard Riess, 26, was indicted by a federal grand jury with transmitting a threat in interstate commerce. He was previously arraigned in Washington County Circuit Court on six counts of first-degree disorderly conduct. "However, because Oregon law does not provide sufficient means to address threats of mass violence, this office reached out to the U.S. Attorney's...
SHERWOOD, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Driver dies in single-vehicle crash Thursday

A power pole in Northeast Portland was taken out in the early morning June 16 crash.A driver died from his injuries at a local hospital after a crash that took out the bottom half of a power pole in Northeast Portland early Thursday, June 16. The name of the victim was not immediately released. Officers responded to a report of a crash just after 6 a.m. on Northeast Columbia Boulevard near the Colwood Golf Center. When they arrived, officer found an SUV that had veered off the road and slammed into a power pole and an unoccupied car. Police said the male driver was taken to a local hospital where he later died. The Portland Police Bureau's Major Crash Team responded to conduct the investigation. Columbia Boulevard was closed between Northeast Alderwood Road and 82nd Avenue for several hours. Police asked anyone with information to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference Case No. 22-160577. KOIN News 6 is a news partner of the Portland Tribune.
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon City mom describes 'terror' running from drunk driver

A former two-time convict, John Dale Coady, 66, charged this month with 15 different crimes related to destruction of property, endangering life.Oregon City resident Ashley Backenstos said she was just trying to meet family for dinner at the Southridge Shopping Center when a drunk driver tore through the parking lot, ramming 12 cars and putting pedestrians like Backenstos in mortal danger. Earlier this month the Clackamas County DA's Office formally charged John Dale Coady, 66, with 15 different crimes related to the incident, based on OCPD's investigation into Coady's alleged reckless driving, reckless endangering and driving under the influence of...
OREGON CITY, OR
Portland Tribune

Beaverton Police Log: Worker punches customer at car wash

The Beaverton Police Department reports its calls for service from May 26-30, 2022. Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.
BEAVERTON, OR
Portland Tribune

Expert: Money alone will not solve Portland's homeless crisis

Nationally recognized expert Rosanne Haggerty tells area advocates that real-time, by-name data is needed.Spending more money to reduce homelessness would not necessarily reduce the number of people living on the streets, a nationally recognized expert warned regional homeless advocates on Friday, June 17. "We're used to saying, until there's enough housing, don't hold us accountable. But we have to be able to show that progress is being made," Rosanne Haggerty, founder and CEO of Community Solutions, told a morning forum hosted by the Interfaith Alliance on Poverty. Community Solutions argues that every homeless person needs to be identified by name,...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Security planned for Juneteenth, Pride events

Both events are happening this weekend in Portland in different parts of town.A celebration of diversity, on two fronts, will come to Portland this weekend as the Juneteenth and Pride festivals take place on both sides of the Willamette River. Both events will be on Saturday and Sunday, with more gatherings leading up to the weekend. Pride Northwest will be held at Gov. Tom McCall Waterfront Park and Juneteenth at Lillis-Albina Park. The events share a common purpose. "It's a time for community and unity and for everyone to come together," said Fatima Brotherson-Erriche, who was crowned Ms. Juneteenth for...
PORTLAND, OR
Gresham Outlook

Deputies investigate fatal Fairview motorcycle crash

Maksim Mishuk, 24, struck, killed on Fairview Parkway; no signs of impairment from other driver.Multnomah County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a Monday evening, June 13, fatal crash between a midsize SUV and motorcycle on Northeast Fairview Parkway near the entrance to the Interstate 84 westbound onramp. At 9:20 p.m. deputies received reports of the serious crash. After attempting life-saving efforts at the scene, they pronounced 24-year-old motorcyclist Maksim Mishuk dead at the scene. According to law enforcement, Mishuk was traveling northbound on Fairview Parkway when he collided with the SUV as it was making a left turn to the onramp. Investigators with the East County Vehicular Crimes Team believe the speed of the motorcycle was a factor in the crash. The driver of the SUV showed no signs of impairment and remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro Police Log: Man tries to sell meth to store worker

The Hillsboro Police Department provides an accounting of calls for service from May 30-June 5, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, May 30 A man was arrested after he assaulted an employee and damaged property at the repair shop in the 200 block of Southeast Washington Street because he was upset his car wasn't done sooner. A man attempted to sell methamphetamine to a clerk in the...
HILLSBORO, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Portland-area cousins recall WWII and Japanese internment

Native Oregonians talk about their families' experiences during world's deadliest conflict, as Oregon honors them.Portland-area natives remember their loved ones who fought in World War II, who are now being honored by Oregon as part of a dedication to the Japanese Americans who fought for this country. Earlier this month, Gov. Kate Brown signed a bill passed by the state Legislature to designate Highway 35 as the Oregon Nisei Veterans World War II Memorial Highway. The highway is slated to be formally dedicated Aug. 13. The new name honors Nisei veterans — Japanese Americans who served in the U.S. military...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Much of Multnomah City budget for homeless

Commission approves increased spending for homeless crisis in new annual budget.The Multnomah County board passed a historic 2023 budget Thursday, June 16, with one of the major ticket items being spending for homeless services. Multnomah County is allocating $130 million for shelters — $53 million of that is going to buy motel buildings for shelter and permanent housing. The county also plans to spend $106 million on housing: which includes placement, rent assistance and case management services. Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury said the top priority for this budget is to get people off the streets and into housing permanently.
Lake Oswego Review

Much of Multnomah County spending targets homeless

Commission approves increased funding for homeless crisis in new annual budget.The Multnomah County Board of Commissioners passed a historic 2023 budget Thursday, June 16, with one of the major ticket items being spending for homeless services. Multnomah County is allocating $130 million for shelters — $53 million of that is going to buy motel buildings for shelter and permanent housing. The county also plans to spend $106 million on housing, which includes placement, rent assistance and case management services. Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury said the top priority for this budget is to get people off the streets and into...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Two insiders to head Portland planning, sustainability bureau

The interim director and interim deputy director are appointed as permanent bureau leaders.Two insiders have been appointed to run the Portland Bureau of Planning and Sustainability. Interim Director Donnie Oliveira has been named the bureau's permanent director. He replaces Andrea Durbin, who left two months ago. Oliveira joined the bureau in 2019 and had been deputy director, whose work included communications, government affairs, finance and budget operations, and more. The appointment was announced on Thursday, June 17, by Portland City Commissioner Carmen Rubio, who oversees the bureau. "I've worked with Donnie since taking office, and I have been continually...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

My view: Portland may have turned a corner

Editor: It's been a tough couple of years for this city, but the first signs of a turnaround are beginning to appear. My wife, Katy King, and I live downtown; about a block from City Hall. At the height of the seemingly perpetual litany of crises — the pandemic, protests, riots, a growing homeless population, smoke from wildfires, broken windows and graffiti, the opioid epidemic — we never considered moving. We love it downtown. Even when downtown is "down." But as summer approaches, the old Portland is beginning to bloom again. Foot traffic is up. Katy and I regularly...
Portland Tribune

Local author predicted grim Portland years ago

Long unavailable novel by writer Pierre Ouellette will likely be published again next year.In 2014, local writer Pierre Ouellette released a near future dystopian novel set in Portland that predicted the worst of the city today. It received good reviews but then something went wrong and "The Forever Man" has not been available for years. In the novel, extreme income inequality has made the city unaffordable for all but the richest. The streets are lined with homeless people living in vehicles. City government has lost control of everything east of the Willamette River, which was ruled by violent gangs. Many...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Brothers open Batteries Plus store in Oregon City

Miguel and Tony Perez will carry on father's legacy with their 13th franchise location. Opening with a unique story just in time for Father's Day, Oregon City now has another place for battery, lightbulb or smart device repair and replacement. Batteries Plus held a grand opening this month to provide...
Portland Tribune

Upcoming events for 2022

Our local communities are putting together some great events to go participate in.OLD TIME FAIR — Everybody enjoys a traditional old-fashioned fair. In West Linn, you'll have a chance to attend the Old Time Fair, which returns this year. The event runs from Friday, July 15, through Sunday, July 17. The fair will be held at Willamette Park, 1100 12th St.in West Linn. Enjoy a community parade, the ambassador coronation, a beer garden exhibitor and food booths, bingo/raffle and pie eating. If you want more information, call 503-557-4700 or go online (www.westlinnoregon.gov/oldtimefair). JUNETEENTH — Gresham's annual Juneteenth celebration returns to...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Places to go visit this summer

Looking for some outdoor fun? Go visit one of these cool places in and around Portland SELLWOOD-MORELAND — If you're new to Portland, discover one of Portland's trendy neighborhoods, where you can shop to your heart's desire for antiques. The neighborhood attracts many visitors to antique malls and indie stores
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Mental health navigation program launches in Clackamas County

State funds $227,000 to connect low-income families with comprehensive support servicesA new program connecting low-income families with a variety of mental and behavioral health resources is launching in Clackamas County through funding from the Oregon Department of Human Services. The "Healthy Connections Oregon" program, led by Health Share of Oregon, will help participants in the state-funded Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF) program navigate accessing additional long-term support through counseling, addiction recovery, parent mentoring and more. The cash-benefit program TANF offers financial assistance to families with children who struggle to afford basic necessities including food, clothing and housing. Following Clackamas...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Not all public employees get Juneteenth as paid holiday

Oak Lodge Water workers formally encourage district to follow most other public-sector employers in areaJuneteenth was nationally recognized as a holiday starting last year, and most jurisdictions in Clackamas County are observing the emancipation-proclamation anniversary celebration on June 20. In addition to county offices, Oregon City, Gladstone and Milwaukie's City Hall buildings will be closed. Some special districts will close their administrative offices, like Clackamas Fire District and Clackamas Soil & Water Conservation District, but Happy Valley City Hall, Sunrise Water and Oak Lodge Water offices will remain open. Oak Lodge Water employees formally encouraged the district to follow most...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
