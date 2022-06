This is one playground that could be easy to miss if you’re just driving through Passaic, so I’m especially thankful we found it while researching Passaic County playgrounds. Dundee Island Park Playground in Passaic New Jersey is unlike any playground we’ve yet to see in New Jersey. Resembling a marshland of sorts there are so many ways kids can climb, twist, travel, and play in their own pretend swampland.

PASSAIC, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO