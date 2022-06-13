ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

South Florida teen gets accepted by all 8 Ivy League schools

By Fox 13 News staff
fox13news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Ashley Adirika always dreamed of attending an Ivy League college after graduating from high school. With the encouragement of one of her friends, the South Florida teen applied to all eight prestigious schools, the Miami Herald reports. On "Ivy Day," the day when the universities...

www.fox13news.com

Comments / 48

Riverman
3d ago

This just shows how ludicrous the woke admissions apologists have become in illogically advancing acceptance of minority students. Hopefully the SCOTUS will soon eliminate the overzealous and patently unethical minority admissions practices that have replaced much more qualified students for the wrong reasons.

Reply(3)
5
Endless Summer
4d ago

Wow!! That's amazing. Better buy new shades. Your future looks very bright! 🥰

Reply
12
Jeri Amato
4d ago

wow your family must be so proud.. I hope my children do the same .. congratulations

Reply
6
Related
995qyk.com

Purple Alert Program Starting In Florida On July 1

Another color is being added to the Sunshine State’s alert system. The Purple Alert program starts in Florida on July 1st. Florida has AMBER alerts for missing or kidnapped children, Silver alerts for endangered seniors, and Blue alerts, when officers are injured in the line of duty and the suspect escapes. You see them on the highway information signs and get text alerts. The Florida Purple alert goes active in a few weeks. So what exactly is a Purple alert?
FLORIDA STATE
Essence

Miami Teen Received Acceptances From All 8 Ivy League Schools

First-generation Nigerian-American, Ashley Adirika, was accepted to 15 schools, including the Elite Eight. At 17 years old, Ashley Adirika has already achieved a lifelong goal after dreaming for years about attending an Ivy League school. But things got a bit tricky for Adirika, as she was accepted to all eight Ivies.
MIAMI, FL
fox13news.com

Florida woman spots 'fire rainbow' in sky

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida woman recently snapped gorgeous photos of what forecasters call a cloud iridescence, or a "fire rainbow." Angela Capece of Coconut Creek captured the colorful creation in the sky and posted it to Facebook. Forecasters say these "fire rainbows" aren't actually rainbows – and they have nothing to do with fire!
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ivy League#Yale University#Harvard#High School#College#Education#Cnn#Dartmouth#Columbia
fox13news.com

Does Elon Musk have his sights set on Florida?

TAMPA, Fla. - When you're the richest man on the planet, it's easy to make headlines – and Elon Musk has shown a propensity for it. Whether it's for his cars, his rockets or his potential purchase of social media giant Twitter, Musk has become part businessman, part celebrity and part political magnet.
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

DeSantis announces director of newly reactivated Florida State Guard

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. - Florida’s governor announced the first director of a newly reactivated Florida State Guard on Wednesday to bolster the state’s National Guard with a focus on responding to disasters in the hurricane-prone region. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said the director of the re-upped force would...
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

What Florida Counties Pay Teachers the Least?

Despite the state of Florida putting aside $800 million in the state's budget to raise teacher salaries to $47,500 per year, not all of Florida's teachers have obtained this salary level. And in many cases, Florida's average teacher salary falls well below national averages.
FLORIDA STATE
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Holy Cross Health Adds Pulmonologist

June 15, 2022 – Pulmonologist Hector Y. Vazquez Saad, M.D., has joined Holy Cross Medical Group, a multi-specialty physician employed group of more than 160 physicians providing services throughout Broward and Palm Beach counties. At Holy Cross Health Dr. Saad specializes in pulmonology and critical care. He has extensive...
PALM BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

South Florida Openly Gay Pastor Denied Senior Position in Church

A church in South Florida is divided after a local pastor says he and 15 others were denied a position in their church because he is openly gay. Kipp Nelson, who serves at the St. John's on the Lake United Methodist Church in Miami Beach, has spent his whole life serving and reconciling his sexuality with his religion.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
fox13news.com

Florida surgeon general disagrees with FDA on COVID vaccines for kids under 5; state does not pre-order doses

TAMPA, Fla. - Parents are in the home stretch with COVID-19 vaccines for babies and their youngest children after Wednesday’s FDA advisory panel meeting. But once those vaccines are approved, parents in Florida who want their kids to get inoculated may face a longer wait. That's because Florida's surgeon general Dr. Joseph Ladapo says he does not support giving the COVID vaccine to babies and children under the age of 5 – so Florida is the only state that did not pre-order any doses.
FLORIDA STATE
wjct.org

COVID levels soar in Northeast Florida; masks recommended indoors

Much of Northeast Florida has returned to high levels of COVID-19, meaning people are advised to wear masks in stores, theaters and other indoor public places. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now lists Clay, Duval and Nassau counties as spots of high COVID risk based on new cases, hospital admissions and the percentage of hospital beds used.
FLORIDA STATE
kolomkobir.com

South Florida restaurant openings, closings

Monique Clarke Brown has pulled double duty with her law practice and this restaurant, which she opened to show her love of her home country, Jamaica, and its culture and food. Along with husband Alexis Brown — an entrepreneur, event planner and chef — she opened Reggae Roots in May in the space that formerly was Vincenzo’s NY To Chicago Pizzeria. That location is important. “We wanted to give [people] a new way of looking at Jamaican food,” Clarke Brown says. “To start, a new geographical location in South Florida; our customers have been so elated and warmly welcomed us as they have been longing for our cuisine without the long drive.” So far, the most popular dishes are oxtail, curried goat, jerk chicken and pineapple barbecue chicken. Prices range from $3 to $28. The interior seats 10 people and the outside lounge seats an additional eight. 4370 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale; 754-701-8407; ReggaeRootsJA.com.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Restaurant news: Kosher Chobee opens in West Palm Beach; American Icon Brewery in Fort Lauderdale closes

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Kosher Chobee, West Palm Beach This glatt kosher Middle Eastern-fusion restaurant (and strong candidate for best overall kosher eatery name) ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Boca condo association sued a unit owner who asked to see financial records. Now she owes $395,554 in legal fees.

When Eileen Breitkreutz filed a request to inspect her condo association’s financial records six years ago, she had no idea it would spark six years of litigation and a $395,554 judgment against her. Now, the registered nurse and single mother is talking to bankruptcy lawyers to find out whether she’ll be able to keep her home. “I don’t know how they can do this. I don’t know why nobody stops ...
BOCA RATON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy