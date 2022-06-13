OIA releases statement after CDC lifts COVID-19 test requirement for international travel

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando International Airport released a statement after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lifted a federal mandate that required international visitors to test negative for COVID-19 before coming to the United States.

“The lifting of international travel COVID testing restrictions into the U.S. will bring back international visitors to Orlando and Central Florida at an accelerated pace,” says Vicki Jaramillo, senior director of marketing and air service development for the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority. “Prior to the pandemic, international traffic made up almost 15% of our overall traffic as compared to 5% last year.”

Airport leaders said Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings asked the Biden administration to lift the restrictions.

