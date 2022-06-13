Community pool in Monroe County delays opening
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A pool in the Stroudsburg community is delaying its opening due to ongoing repairs.Hit and run crash in Monroe County
According to Dansbury & Stroudsburg Pools and Recreation Facebook , the Stroudsburg pool will remain closed for ongoing pump work. The post says the pool is planning to open the week of June 20.
Dansbury pool will continue to operate from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., weather permitting.
