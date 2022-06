Emporia native Clint Bowyer was involved in a deadly crash in Missouri earlier this month. WDAF-TV says the crash happened near Osage Beach on June 5. Lake Ozark Police says Bowyer was westbound on US Highway 54 and approaching Missouri Highway 242 when he hit a woman walking from the shoulder to the ramp shortly before 9 pm. Bowyer stopped, called 911 and helped to direct first responders to the woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 7 HOURS AGO