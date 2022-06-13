ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bianchi Winery Presents: Cash’d Out: The premier Johnny Cash show

By News Staff
 4 days ago

– A message from Bianchi Winery –

– With the brand-new event space, Bianchi Winery presents Cash’d Out: The Premier Johnny Cash Show on June 18, 7-10 pm.

After thirteen years, traveling hundreds of thousands of miles on the road and winning over as many fans, fans who still continually tell the group how grateful they are that Cash’d Out so righteously carries the torch of the Johnny Cash Show.

The band’s live shows respectfully reference the late, great Man in Black’s Sun Records and early Columbia era sound, combined with the energy of the classic multi-platinum live recordings from Folsom Prison and San Quentin. The group’s genuine love (and authentic recreation) of Johnny Cash’s music and its universal appeal to fans of all ages and of virtually all musical genres makes each Cash’d Out show a must-see event.

If you love good wine and Johnny Cash, this is a concert you won’t want to miss!

Enjoy drinking from Bianchi’s full list of wines featuring the 90-point gold-medal-winning Petite Syrah, 2018 Cabernet Franc, estate Cabernet Sauvignon, Zinfandel, GSM, Merlot, Pinot Noir, the light and luscious whites and pink, and the popular Bianchi Sparkling.

For more information about this concert and future events, please check bianchiwine.com, call, 805-226-9922 or email pasotasting@bianchiwine.com

Atascadero, CA
ABOUT

The most comprehensive source of news in Atascadero, Calif. with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media.

