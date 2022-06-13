ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa County, OH

Task force on Aging to host Elder Abuse Awareness Day event

By News Herald
 4 days ago
PORT CLINTON — The Ottawa County Task Force on Aging invites the community to recognize World Elder Abuse Awareness Day at a brief ceremony on the Courthouse lawn at noon Friday.

The Honorable Frederick C. Hany II, Ottawa County Probate and Juvenile Court, and Stephanie Kowal, director of Ottawa County Job and Family Services, will give brief remarks, and the Family Advocacy Center will share information about an program they have developed to provide further support for seniors in Ottawa County. Those attending are encouraged all to wear purple.

In addition, Ottawa County Job and Family Services will hold an elder abuse information session at 8043 W. Ohio 163, Oak Harbor, 8:30-9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

TiffinOhio.net

Bryce Riggs to seek appointment as mayor of Tiffin

Tiffin, Ohio — Bryce Riggs announced Thursday that he is seeking the nomination of Tiffin City Council for the appointment of the unexpired term of Mayor Aaron D. Montz, who announced last week that he is leaving the post to become the next president and CEO of Tiffin-Seneca Economic Partnership.
TIFFIN, OH
sent-trib.com

$56,000 jewelry theft arrest made in Perrysburg Twp.

LIME CITY — Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the theft of more than $56,000 in jewelry from Kohl’s on U.S. 20 in Perrysburg Township on April 16. Brian O’Neal, Lima, and Tiffany Giddings, from Michigan and staying in Lima, are currently incarcerated at the Wood County jail on felony theft charges, said Det. Chris Klewer.
PERRYSBURG, OH
13abc.com

Health inspectors find evidence of mice inside a local McDonald’s

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department is monitoring a local McDonald’s. Inspectors said the restaurant at Collingwood and Dorr has mice. A Toledo-Lucas County health Department inspector went to the McDonald’s on June 7, on a complaint of mice in the restaurant. According to an inspection report, mice droppings were spotted behind the sauce rack and there were no traps in the facility during the inspection.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Roundabout installation begins in Lucas County

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The installation of two roundabouts in Lucas County is set to begin next week. Starting on June 20, the Lucas County Engineer’s Office will be installing roundabouts at two intersections in Lucas County. Both intersections will be closed for 45 days and the projects will completed in the fall.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Missing swimmer's body found in Lake Erie, Vermilion police say

VERMILION, Ohio — After going missing on Wednesday, Vermilion police have confirmed the body of a missing swimmer in the waters of Lake Erie was found Friday morning. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the situation started as a call came in around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday reporting that four people were in the water off the shores of Showse Park in Vermilion.
VERMILION, OH
