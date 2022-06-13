Task force on Aging to host Elder Abuse Awareness Day event

PORT CLINTON — The Ottawa County Task Force on Aging invites the community to recognize World Elder Abuse Awareness Day at a brief ceremony on the Courthouse lawn at noon Friday.

The Honorable Frederick C. Hany II, Ottawa County Probate and Juvenile Court, and Stephanie Kowal, director of Ottawa County Job and Family Services, will give brief remarks, and the Family Advocacy Center will share information about an program they have developed to provide further support for seniors in Ottawa County. Those attending are encouraged all to wear purple.

In addition, Ottawa County Job and Family Services will hold an elder abuse information session at 8043 W. Ohio 163, Oak Harbor, 8:30-9:30 a.m. Wednesday.