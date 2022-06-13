ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jefferson Street Bridge to Close

By Ellis Codjoe
ottumwaradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of Ottumwa announced traffic on the Jefferson Street Bridge will be slowed for the next two weeks. Starting Monday,...

ottumwaradio.com

Comments / 2

Related
KCCI.com

Driver of semitruck hauling garbage seriously hurt in Iowa crash

RATHBUN, Iowa — The driver of a semitruck hauling garbage was seriously injured in a crash Thursday in southeast Iowa. The crash occurred at about 2 p.m., KNIA reports. The was semitruck hauling solid waste from the Rathbun area when the drive failed to negotiate a turn on the S-curves in the 1900 block of T-17.
RATHBUN, IA
Pen City Current

West Point concerned with pipeline location

WEST POINT – The location of the proposed Heartland Greenway CO2 pipeline has created some concern for the West Point City Council. Randy Welding, the new City Administrator, told the council Monday night that the pipeline is being proposed to run north and west of the city limits. Ryan...
kttn.com

Motorcycle rider airlifted to hospital by medical helicopter after being struck by pickup northwest of Kirksville

A Kirksville man sustained moderate injuries as the result of a pickup truck hitting a motorcycle near Kirksville on Thursday morning, June 16th. A medical helicopter transported the motorcycle driver, 60-year-old Joseph Pattermann, to University of Missouri Hospital. No injuries were reported for the pickup driver, 38-year-old Chris Lewis of Kirksville.
KIRKSVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

Ottumwa driver falls asleep at wheel, hits church sign

OTTUMWA, Iowa — An Ottumwa church sign is damaged after a car hit it Tuesday afternoon. Around 1 p.m. Tuesday, Ottumwa police responded to the single-vehicle crash at St. Paul Lutheran Church on North Court Street. Responding officers told KTVO the driver fell asleep at the wheel causing them...
OTTUMWA, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Control#The Jefferson#Signage#Urban Construction#Midamerican Energy
WHO 13

Dive team searches for Albia man missing since 1984

ALBIA, Iowa — Harry Milligan vanished from Albia on July 1, 1984 at just 21-years-old. Thirty-eight years later, people are not giving up on trying to find answers of where he could have gone. “I have probably traveled every single gravel road in Monroe County to try and find him,” said Milligan’s brother, Mark Milligan. […]
ALBIA, IA
KBUR

SE Iowa man arrested, stolen vehicle recovered

Mount Pleasant, IA- The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of a Henry County man for the theft of a vehicle. According to a news release, on Thursday, June 9th, at about 1:17 AM the Henry County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a stolen vehicle from the 1600 grid of 265th street near Oakland Mills, IA.
HENRY COUNTY, IA
ottumwaradio.com

Gary Blaise

Gary Lynn Blaise, 70, of Keosauqua, IA passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Funeral service with military honors will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at the Pedrick Funeral Home in Keosauqua, IA with Pastor Danny Cary officiating. Burial will be held in the Mt. Moriah Cemetery near Douds immediately following. Visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, June 17, 2022, at the Pedrick Funeral Home in Keosauqua with the family present to greet friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Memorial contributions in Gary’s honor may be directed to the Mt. Moriah Cemetery Association. Friends may leave online condolences at www.cranstonfamilyfuneralhome.com.
KEOSAUQUA, IA
ktvo.com

Southeast Iowa man charged with felony, vehicle recovered

HENRY COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man is facing a felony charge after an investigation into a stolen vehicle. In the early morning hours of June 9th, Henry County sheriff's deputies were called to the 1600 Grid of 265th Street near Oakland Mills, Iowa. It was found that...
HENRY COUNTY, IA
ottumwaradio.com

IHCC Receives Grant Renewal

Indian Hills Community College was recently awarded a renewal grant for a federal program aimed at helping qualified high school students graduate from high school and enroll in college. According to a news release, the TRIO Upward Bound program will provide support to 60 high school students per year in...
OTTUMWA, IA
ottumwaradio.com

KOTM Athlete of the Week: Amber Shotts, Ottumwa Softball

Ottumwa HyVee’s: North HyVee on Court Street, South HyVee on Quincy Avenue and Drugstore on the corner of Pennsylvania and Jefferson, along with Ottumwa Radio Group, want to congratulate Ottumwa softball player Amber Shotts, our 97.7 KOTM-FM Team of the Week!. Shotts had a clutch hit in the second...
OTTUMWA, IA
ottumwaradio.com

Fred Gemoules

Fred C. Gemoules, 94, of Ottumwa, died at 9 a.m. June 13, 2022 at Vista Woods Care Center. He was born December 3, 1927 in Edwardsville, IL to Louis and Christina Anna Kosten Gemoules. Fred married Audrey Snyder on June 2, 1950 and she preceded him in death on October 4, 2016.
OTTUMWA, IA
ottumwaradio.com

Timothy Dusablon

Timothy Todd Dusablon, age 52 of Centerville, passed away Monday, June 13, 2022 at Centerville Specialty Care. Tim was born in Centerville, Iowa on August 5, 1969, the son of Grant and Rosemary (Guzzi) Dusablon. He graduated from Centerville High School with the Class of 1990. While attending high school, he participated in the Special Olympics.
CENTERVILLE, IA
kttn.com

Patrol arrests Livonia woman on DWI and drug allegations

An arrest in Putnam County Monday night resulted in a woman taken to jail. Thirty-eight-year-old Sherri Veach of Livonia has been accused of driving while intoxicated for drugs, felony possession of a controlled substance listed as methamphetamine, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Veach was taken on a 24-hour hold...
PUTNAM COUNTY, MO
kniakrls.com

Swan Man Faces Felony Drug Charges

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 100 block of Drake Street in Swan on Friday, June 10 at 10:45 am for a medical call. When deputies arrived, they talked to 64-year-old Elmer Joseph King of Swan, and the deputies could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the residence. The deputies obtained a search warrant and found multiple baggies and jars of raw marijuana weighing over 42.5 grams, 17 THC cartridges, and approximately 70 unprocessed marijuana plants. King was charged with a Controlled Substance Violation, a Class D Felony, and three Failure to Affix Drug Stamp charges for the items seized in the search, with all of those being Class D Felonies.
ottumwaradio.com

KRKN Athlete of the Week: Hannah Simpson, Fairfield Softball

Shawn McCarty State Farm Agent, serving southeast Iowa from his office at 604 W Burlington in Fairfield, along with Ottumwa Radio Group want to congratulate Fairfield softball player Hannah Simpson, our 104.3 KRKN Athlete of the Week!. The senior had a big game vs Washington in a game two come...
FAIRFIELD, IA
ottumwaradio.com

KTWA Athlete of the Week: Carson Genskow, Oskaloosa Soccer

Mahaska Health in Oskaloosa, along with Ottumwa Radio Group, want to congratulate Oskaloosa boys soccer player Carson Genskow, our 92.7 KTWA Athlete of the Week!. The Senior was selected to the Class 2A 2nd Team All-State, and was a member of the East Boys Soccer All-Star team. Genskow had 15 goals scored and 6 assists during the 2022 season.
OSKALOOSA, IA
ottumwaradio.com

KKSI Athlete of the Week: Brinlee Ostrander, Cardinal Softball

Josh, Brenda, and the team at Meridian Credit Union in Ottumwa, along with Ottumwa Radio Group, want to congratulate Cardinal Softball player Brinlee Ostrander, our 101.5 KKSI-FM Athlete of the Week!. The sophomore had an outstanding effort in game two vs Holy Trinity Catholic in a doubleheader. During the 16-0...
OTTUMWA, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy