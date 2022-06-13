Jefferson Street Bridge to Close

Gary Lynn Blaise, 70, of Keosauqua, IA passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Funeral service with military honors will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at the Pedrick Funeral Home in Keosauqua, IA with Pastor Danny Cary officiating. Burial will be held in the Mt. Moriah Cemetery near Douds immediately following. Visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, June 17, 2022, at the Pedrick Funeral Home in Keosauqua with the family present to greet friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Memorial contributions in Gary’s honor may be directed to the Mt. Moriah Cemetery Association. Friends may leave online condolences at www.cranstonfamilyfuneralhome.com.

KEOSAUQUA, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO