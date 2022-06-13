ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Starting a Career as a Fashion Stylist

By Arthur Zaczkiewicz
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

One of the lasting changes that emerged during the pandemic is a prioritization of self. First tagged “The Great Resignation” by media pundits, the trend spotlighted people who broke away from traditional career paths and nine-to-fives to pursue their dreams and make them a reality.

As this career trend continues, people in the fashion apparel , retail and beauty space are pursuing a variety of dream careers. They are launching direct-to-consumer brands, designing collections and finding success as independent designers and stylists.

More from WWD

Regarding the latter, if you ever dreamed of becoming a fashion stylist, and wondered where and how to start, there’s a new course that can help get you on the path. Titled, “ Fashion Styling Foundations ,” the five-module course was created by Yellowbrick in partnership with the Fashion Institute of Technology’s Center for Continuing and Professional Studies and WWD.

The first module of the course, “Storytelling With Style,” is composed of 38 lessons and focuses on how to become a storyteller — which is a key element of fashion styling. The focus is on how to develop a differentiated point of view. “Fashion is always referential, so it’s important to understand how to research efficiently and understand trends,” noted the module description. “In order to do so, you will get acquainted with what’s happening on the runways today. You will also learn the history of fashion styling and the significance of the stylist as a storyteller and tastemaker. You will learn how to pull images, sort them and organize them into mood boards to illustrate your vision.”

In one lesson, “What is a stylist?,” Alex Badia, style director at WWD, raised the question of what truly makes a stylist. “For me, the word ‘stylist’ is misused, and it is overused,” Badia said. “Anybody can call themselves a stylist and I think that’s great, but it’s not only the idea of having good taste. That is part of it. And it’s not saying, ‘Oh, those jeans are cute.’ That’s not being a stylist. That’s just being opinionated and kind of like a fun friend to have brunch with.”

Badia said a true stylist is someone who deeply knows fashion. “It is someone who knows art, and who knows the history of fashion,” he said. “It’s someone who understands the context and the origin of trends; although ‘trend’ is also an overused word. A stylist is a storyteller.”

In the lesson, “Know the Classics,” Jeffrey Ampratwum, creative fashion director and menswear expert, said in menswear, for stylists to succeed, they “have to consider the past, and the present to then dictate the future trend forecasting.”

Ampratwum described being a stylist as a part of a personal and subjective process. “If [a client] asks to produce a shoot for a classic look, you need to know what a classic look looks like, and also the variations of a classic look,” he said. “So, there’s a little bit of subjectivity and your own influence that goes into that idea, but there is also an objective part that requires research.”

Click here to learn more about the Fashion Styling Foundations online course.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Meet Rhode, Hailey Bieber’s Minimalist Beauty Brand

Click here to read the full article. It’s the world of Rhode, and we’re all just living in it. Hailey Bieber launched her beauty brand, Rhode, directly on its website on June 15 with a pared-back assortment of five stockkeeping units. Already, though, she’s thinking big picture.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'The Top Trending 2021 Holiday Beauty Gift Ideas “The vision for me from the beginning was the world of Rhode,” Bieber told WWD. “I see Rhode as more than a beauty brand, I see it more as a platform.” Bieber is starting...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Jurnee Smollett Sparkles in Bold Red Alexandre Vauthier Cutout Dress at ‘Spiderhead’ Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Jurnee Smollett went with a daring red carpet look for the premiere of her new film “Spiderhead.” The actress attended the New York screening of the Netflix movie Wednesday night wearing a dress from Alexandre Vauthier’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection. Smollett’s look was a red, crystal-embellished cutout dress, which she paired with black pumps from Christian Louboutin and De Beers jewelry. The look was styled by Alexandra Mandelkorn.More from WWDAll the Looks From the 2022 Tony Awards Red CarpetPhotos from the Time 100 GalaPhotos of Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour Fashion Smollett joined costar Miles...
MOVIES
WWD

Eye

Yasmeen Fletcher’s Marvel Fangirl Dreams Are Coming True. The rising actress talks her role in new show "Ms Marvel," the Disney+ adaptation of the comic series she…. Hervé Leger and Law Roach Present Fashion Show, Celebrate Collaboration in Hollywood. Priced $690 to $2,900, the collection will be available...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Pamela Love Enters Apparel With Rent the Runway

Click here to read the full article. Jewelry designer Pamela Love will introduce her first apparel collection on Thursday, designed in partnership with Rent the Runway. The collection is part of RTR’s Design Collective, which spotlights exclusive collaborations with designers, offering pieces for its customers, manufactured and marketed by RTR. These collections are informed by RTR’s data about what the customer wants and are available via subscription or a la carte.More from WWDDior 2023 Resort Collection PreviewSoulland Men's Spring 2023They Are Wearing: Spring in New York Rent the Runway launched Design Collective in 2018 initially with Prabal Gurung, Derek Lam and Jason...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Dejonge
WWD

How Fashion and Beauty Brands Are Showing Up for Juneteenth

Click here to read the full article. Sunday marks Juneteenth and though some brands are still navigating how to recognize the newly minted federal holiday, others are finding meaningful ways to support it. Juneteenth, which falls — and is named for — June 19, commemorates the emancipation of enslaved persons in the U.S.More from WWDPhotos from the Time 100 GalaPhotos of Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour FashionPhotos From the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards The holiday, which has been celebrated by Black families for generations, is now more widely recognized. As such, more of corporate America, including beauty and fashion brands,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Blue Ivy Carter Wears Beyoncé Merch at NBA Finals

Click here to read the full article. Blue Ivy Carter had her latest standout fashion moment supporting her mother, Beyoncé. The 10-year-old attended the NBA final game Monday night between the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors alongside her father Jay-Z wearing pieces from her mother Beyoncé’s merchandise line.More from WWDPhotos from the Time 100 GalaPhotos of Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour FashionPhotos From the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards Carter attended the game wearing a black T-shirt reading “Brown Skin Girl,” referencing the same hit song she created with Beyoncé from the music icon’s “Black Is King” album that...
NBA
WWD

The Best New Beauty Products to Try Out in June 2022

Click here to read the full article. This month, an abundance of beauty brands are expanding their array of products, with some tailoring to the warmer temperatures ahead. With the assumption many will be basking under the sun this summer, brands are launching skin care and makeup essentials such as sunscreen and highlighter, including favorites like Supergoop and Beautyblender.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'The Top Trending 2021 Holiday Beauty Gift Ideas Celebrity beauty brands are also adding more to their product lines. Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty, for one, is adding a hydrating lip...
SKIN CARE
WWD

Ulta Beauty’s Shelley Haus Dies at 49

Click here to read the full article. Shelley Haus, chief marketing officer of Ulta Beauty, has died. She was 49.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Abse-èl RTW Spring 2022 The cause was cancer. Haus joined the retailer as vice president of brand marketing in 2014. She was elevated to senior vice president in 2017 and named CMO in 2019. Prior to Ulta, she held senior positions at GFK and PepsiCo. Under Ulta’s previous chief executive officer, Mary Dillon, and current leader, Dave Kimbell, Haus was an integral part of Ulta Beauty’s success. “Shelley’s passion, vision and...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Brands#Fashion Runways#Fashion Design#Stylist#Wwd Photos
WWD

Why Does the Royal Family Wear Their Biggest Hats to the Royal Ascot?

Click here to read the full article. The Royal Ascot is one of the U.K.’s most beloved horse racing events, drawing the likes of the British royal family who wear some of their most standout hats and fascinators. The annual event kicked off today in its full format after last year’s scaled back edition due to the pandemic, with members of the royal family like Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla Parker Bowles, Princess Eugenie, her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Anne and others in attendance. Queen Elizabeth II did not attend the Royal Ascot’s opening day, but it is...
U.K.
WWD

Penélope Cruz Goes Pretty in Pink at Chanel Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner

Click here to read the full article. Penélope Cruz not surprisingly looked to Chanel at the 2022 Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner. On Monday, the actress attended the 15th annual dinner at the Tribeca Festival, which was hosted by Chanel. She wore a pink silk jacquard dress by the French luxury fashion house from its fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection, with a bag, jewelry and shoes also by Chanel.More from WWDInside the Chanel Tribeca Film Festival Artists DinnerZosia Mamet, Kyra Sedgwick and More Attended the Chanel Tribeca Festival Women's LunchPhotos from the Time 100 Gala Among those who also attended included Lucy Boynton, Christy...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Katie Holmes’ Hand-crocheted Chloé Top, Skirt Took 180 Hours for Her ‘Alone Together’ Premiere With Bobby Wooten at Tribeca Film Festival

Click here to read the full article. Katie Holmes looked to Chloé to debut her new film “Alone Together.” The actress and director wore a matching hand-crocheted Chloé white tank top and long flared skirt from the design house’s pre-fall 2022 collection for the film’s premiere Tuesday night at the Tribeca Film Festival. According to Chloé, the matching set took 180 hours to create. Holmes paired the look with the Chloé Kattie bag in a soft tan color.More from WWDZosia Mamet, Kyra Sedgwick and More Attended the Chanel Tribeca Festival Women's LunchChloé Resort 2023Chloé Pre-Fall 2022 Holmes posed on the red carpet...
MOVIES
WWD

Retail Sales Decline In Economic Whirlwind

Click here to read the full article. Momentum seeped out of retail in May as inflation prompted more consumers to adjusted their spending.  Retail and food service sales fell a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent from April, according to the Census Bureau’s latest reading on consumer spending. More from WWDPhotos of Target's 2021 Designer Dress CollectionWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail ConceptsUnites States Retail in the Aftermath of Police Brutality Protests Sales were still up 8.1 percent from a year earlier with consumers venturing out more despite COVID-19, but the month-to-month slowdown suggests the economic whirlwind of higher prices —...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
WWD

Etnia Barcelona Marks Anniversary With Azul ‘Heritage’ Collection

Click here to read the full article. Etnia Barcelona is celebrating its 20-year anniversary with an all-blue heritage collection. Made up of four styles, the Azul Etina, or Etnia Blue, heritage collection frames are made with natural Mazzucchelli acetate and HD mineral lenses, offering the wearer a unique visual experience.More from WWDA Close Look at 'Bottega Green'Silmo Paris Eyewear Trade ShowAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022 Oversize models feature large temple tips decorated with gold. One side features the font exclusively created for the firm’s 20th anniversary, while the other bears a symbol: an eye with rays of light, an eye with lashes, an...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

The Royals’ Favorite Bag Brand DeMellier on Track to Becoming a $50M Business

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — It’s been only five years since London-based handbag brand DeMellier launched, and since then the brand has attracted a strong following for its minimal designs. The company is led by Mireia Llusia-Lindh, a Harvard graduate and former luxury strategy adviser to firms such as Burberry and LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton. Llusia-Lindh’s business is now on track to becoming a $50 million brand in the next three years. More from WWDMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021 CollectionPlan C Debuts Sustainable Capsule Collection Llusia-Lindh’s direct-to-consumer approach has been her bread and butter, and it means...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Neiman’s Blends Buying, Fashion Teams; Lisa Aiken Leaves

Click here to read the full article. After just a year on the job, Lisa Aiken, senior vice president and fashion and lifestyle director at Neiman Marcus, is leaving the luxury retailer on July 1. Neiman’s executives said Aiken resigned “to pursue other opportunities” and that her role will not be filled.More from WWD6 Headlines that Captivated the Retail Industry in 2019CEO Talks: Michael Kliger, president, mytheresa.comNeiman Marcus Beverly Hills Completes Major Remodel While disclosing Aiken’s departure, Neiman’s said it created a “strategic integration” between the fashion office and buying teams. Executives said Aiken’s departure was unrelated to the integration. She was...
BUSINESS
WWD

Keke Palmer Wears 16Arlington at ‘Lightyear’ Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Keke Palmer is celebrating the premiere of “Lightyear” with a standout fashion moment. The actress attended the London premiere of the upcoming Disney film Monday night wearing a look from London label 16Arlington. Palmer’s dress was a formfitting white column dress accented with white feathers at the hem. She paired the look with Swarovski jewelry, wearing an oversized crystal cuff. Palmer’s look was styled by Justin Hamilton.More from WWDAll the Looks From the 2022 Tony Awards Red CarpetPhotos from the Time 100 GalaPhotos of Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour Fashion Palmer was joined on the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Anna ‘Delvey’ Sorokin Wants to Reinvent Herself, Starting With NFTs

Click here to read the full article. Anna Sorokin — better known as Anna Delvey — isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, and she’s made that clear with her first line of NFTs. This week, Sorokin made her first foray into non-fungible tokens with a collection called “Reinventing Anna” as a way to connect with her growing community and attempt to alter her narrative to one beyond a “scammer.”More from WWDPhotos from the Time 100 GalaPhotos of Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour FashionPhotos From the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards “I’m very excited about the whole blockchain technology, and my NFTs are...
GOSHEN, NY
WWD

Pitti Uomo Showcases How to Enjoy a Heatwave in Style

Click here to read the full article. After two disrupted years, Pitti Uomo came back in full force for the summer season in the midst of Europe’s first seasonal heatwave. Florence served as the ideal backdrop for the spring 2023 collections, which offered an easy breezy take on tailoring with lightweight sartorial concoctions and a celebration of craft, as post-pandemic customers embrace local culture and artisanship. Earth tones and eco-minded gear are reinforcing a reconnection with nature while elegant shorts and summer hats offer a relief from rising summer temperatures. Here are the leading trends from the fairgrounds.More from WWDPitti Uomo's...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Warner Bros. Reveals First Look at Ryan Gosling as Ken in ‘Barbie’ Movie

Click here to read the full article. Warner Bros. has revealed its first look at Ryan Gosling as Ken in the upcoming “Barbie” movie. On Wednesday, the film company posted a picture of the actor in character on its official social media accounts, showing him smiling with bleached blonde hair, glowing orange-spray tanned skin and topless wearing a sleeveless Canadian tuxedo and his white briefs that say “Ken,” stylized similar to Calvin Klein’s iconic underwear line.More from WWDPhotos from the Time 100 GalaPhotos of Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour FashionPhotos From the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards “#BARBIE July 21, 2023,”...
MOVIES
WWD

The 15 Best Foundations for Acne-Prone Skin to Make Your Blemishes Invisible

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. We’ve all woken up on the wrong side of the bed — that is, with a breakout that’s seemingly emerged overnight. Acne is frustrating, and oftentimes, concealing it only adds to the headache. Some full-coverage options can clog pores and worsen the breakout, while others don’t provide enough camouflaging power. But stashing the right foundation in your makeup bag makes the whole process foolproof. We’ve selected the best foundations for acne-prone skin, from drugstore finds to luxury splurges, that provide enough coverage to even out your complexion without feeling heavy. Even better, many have pimple-fighting active ingredients, too. You’ll sleep better knowing that when acne emerges, you have a solid plan to put it undercover.
SKIN CARE
WWD

WWD

28K+
Followers
23K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy