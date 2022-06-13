ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama families with eligible children to receive summer P-EBT benefits

By Nicole Cook
 4 days ago

MONTGOMERY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR) has received federal approval to distribute Summer Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits to an estimated 485,000 children who participate in the National School Lunch Program .

The benefits will help feed children enrolled in the program, which provides free and reduced-price meals at school. Eligible families will receive $391 for each child in the program. The benefits are expected to start rolling out later this summer.

Alabama set to execute man 3 days after his 50th birthday

Although all public school children could access free meals during the 2021-22 school year, Summer P-EBT benefits are limited to those who participate in the National School Lunch Program by application or through either the Community Eligibility Provision or a Provision 2 school.

Families with questions about eligibility should contact the schools their children attend.

Summer P-EBT benefits can be used to purchase SNAP-eligible food items at stores that accept Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards. Households with eligible students who received P-EBT benefits previously will access Summer P-EBT benefits on their existing EBT cards.

During the World Games, Birmingham will displace some residents facing homelessness. Where will they go?

Those who are new to the National School Lunch Program will receive EBT cards in the mail. All recipients should keep their EBT cards in case additional benefits are added in the future.

To become eligible for Summer P-EBT, families may apply for the National School Lunch Program by contacting their local schools no later than Aug. 31.

Comments / 19

Anna Stone
3d ago

Read into this and they will give the summer benefits pebt in September after summer is over. If this is supposed to help feed children in the summer why are they giving it out in September?

Reply(2)
5
jamie@duffy
3d ago

All school age children should get free lunches!! We send Tens of Billions to Corrupt countries, why??

Reply(1)
10
Cassandra Reese
2d ago

I think with this Cov -19 going on that all family should receive some Food assistance because Food is high and bills are getting higher

Reply
2
CBS 42

CBS 42

