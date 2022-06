Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine: - European leaders back Ukraine's EU bid - The leaders of France, Germany and Italy back "immediate" EU candidate status for Ukraine on their first visit to Kyiv since the invasion during which they vow to help defeat Russia and rebuild Ukraine's shattered cities. Macron has been criticised in Ukraine and among some of its allies for saying that Russia should not be "humiliated" if defeated.

POLITICS ・ 13 MINUTES AGO