Manchester United are looking to overhaul their current squad after a disappointing season. Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata, and Jesse Lingard have already departed the club, as Erik ten Hag looks to bring in his own targets ahead of the new season. After failing to qualify for the Champions League last season, the majority of the Manchester United squad can have no complaints if they’re asked to leave the club.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO