Jeff Davis County, GA

Experienced Women’s Health Specialist Opens New Care Practice to Support Local Community

By Jeff Raiford
 4 days ago

Memorial Health Meadows Physicians is pleased to announce the opening of a new satellite location for Memorial Health Meadows Physicians - Women's Care on June 7, 2022. The new office will be led by experienced and dedicated women’s care...

Local Schools Give A "Bundle"

The Vidalia City School System is always focusing on ways to better educate children, and now, the leadership has found a way to reach out children even before they are born. It’s called Bundle-to-Bundle. “We are excited to have received this grant,” Assistant School Superintendent and Curriculum Director Ginger...
VIDALIA, GA
Statewide Bible Reading

Toombs County will be participating in the 4th Annual GA State Bible Reading on July 7 (7/14) beginning at 7:14 a.m. at the Toombs County Courthouse. During that time, all 159 counties in Georgia will be reading passages of scripture equaling the entirety of the Bible being read across the state.
TOOMBS COUNTY, GA
Mr. Larry Poole, Center Community

Mr. Larry Poole, age 66, of Center Community, died Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at Fairview Park Hospital in Dublin after a sudden illness. He was a native of Toombs County, living in Center all of his life. He retired from Oxford Industries after forty years. He is preceded in death by his parents, Vernon Poole and Bobbie Higgs Poole; one sister, Annette Poole; two brothers, William “Buddy” Poole and David “Bru” Poole.
DUBLIN, GA
Frances Ellis Prince, Toombs Central Community

Frances Ellis Prince, age 73, of Toombs Central Community, died Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at her home after an extended illness. She was a native of Tampa, Florida, and grew up in Plant City, Florida, where she lived most of her life. She worked for Hillsborough County School System in Plant City for twenty-five years before moving to Toombs County in 2000. She was Pentecostal by faith, and enjoyed horses, poems, angels, driving her Ford Focus, spending time with family, singing in church and telling her life story. She is preceded in death by two husbands, Theo Edenfield and Ray Prince; her grandson, Jose Gutierrez; her son, William Kirkland; her brother, Lavone Ellis; and her parents, Marion Frances Ellis and Estelle Deal.
TOOMBS COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

12 Georgia businesses raided for gambling violations

The GBI executed search warrants on 12 businesses suspected of gambling violations. On Wednesday, June 15, 2022, the GBI’s Commercial Gambling Unit, along with the Tift County Sheriff’s Office, the Ashburn Police Department, the Sycamore Police Department, the Turner County Sheriff’s Office, and the Worth County Sheriff’s Office; and in cooperation with the Tifton Judicial Circuit and the Georgia Lottery Corporation, executed 12 search warrants in Tifton, Sylvester, Ashburn and Sycamore, for violations of Georgia’s gambling laws and in furtherance of additional investigation.
GEORGIA STATE
WJBF

Claxton man dead after drowning in Augusta pool

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a drowning that took place on Saturday, June 11th. The incident happened 671 Goshen Road.  Anthony Mack, 49 years old of Claxton, Ga. was pulled from the pool and transported to Augusta University Medical Center by EMS where he was pronounced dead yesterday, June 14th. […]
AUGUSTA, GA
Mrs. Joyce Holmes Foskey, Rockledge Community

Mrs. Joyce Holmes Foskey, age 90, beloved wife of the late Marvin James Foskey, of the Rockledge Community, passed away on Thursday morning, June 16, 2022 at the Serenity Place in Dublin. Born in Laurens County, she was one of ten children born to the late Emory S. and Ethel...
ROCKLEDGE, GA
WSAV News 3

Storm tears roof off Hinesville home Tuesday afternoon

HINESVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) — The roof of a Hinesville home was ripped off during a powerful storm that passed through Hinesville Tuesday afternoon. A home on the 100 block of Lyndsi Lane was torn off and scattered throughout the neighborhood which sits off Airport Road. The homeowner who declined to be identified said his wife […]
HINESVILLE, GA
Practice Heat Safety During These Extreme Heat Conditions

Vidalia Fire Chief Brian Sikes along with the Toombs-Montgomery County EMS want to remind you to take precautions during the extreme heat conditions we are experiencing and throughout the summer months. If you feel you may need medical attention due to the heat, don't hesitate to call 911. Stay safe and enjoy your summer!
VIDALIA, GA
wtoc.com

5 people face federal charges for COVID-19 relief fraud

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Federal prosecutors announced five people were charged with fraud after securing thousands of dollars in COVID-19 relief Monday afternoon - two of them from the Coastal Empire. The Department of Justice has charged Brandon Williams of Savannah and Jennai Mance of Fort Stewart with using fake...
SAVANNAH, GA
allongeorgia.com

Dispute in Metter Ends in Shooting of a Minor, GBI Requested to Investigate

On Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at approximately 9:40 p.m., the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested by the Metter Police Department to assist with a shooting investigation. Preliminary information indicates that at 7:24 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call on North Leroy Street regarding a dispute over a missing...
METTER, GA
13WMAZ

Ryan Duke denied parole by state board

OCILLA, Ga. — A state board decided not to grant parole to Ryan Duke after he was sentenced this month for concealing the body of Ocilla teacher Tara Grinstead. Duke was found guilty of concealing Grinstead's death but was acquitted of murder charges. A judge sentenced him to 10 years in prison.
OCILLA, GA
wtoc.com

Missing woman found dead in Jeff Davis Co.

JEFF DAVIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Jeff Davis County Sheriff’s Office confirms a missing woman has been found dead. Nancy Echeverria was found after days of searching by the sheriff’s department. Sheriff Preston Bohannon requested air support to assist in the search. Officers with aerial search and...
JEFF DAVIS COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

1 teen dead, another hurt in Tuesday night shooting in Metter

METTER, Ga. (WSAV) — A teenage boy is dead and a woman was injured following a shooting in Metter on Tuesday night. According to Metter Police Chief Rob Shore, a shooting occurred in the North Leroy Street area around 9:30 p.m. The Metter Police Department (MPD) asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) to further […]
METTER, GA
wgxa.tv

GSP: Dublin woman, 22, killed in single-vehicle crash

LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a fatal wreck that occurred in Laurens County over the weekend. A report from GSP states the single-vehicle crash happened on Lassiter Drive around 6:30 a.m. Saturday. The report states that 22-year-old Samaya Dupree, of Dublin, was heading west...
LAURENS COUNTY, GA
WJCL

2 people shot in Metter Tuesday night, GBI investigating

METTER, Ga. — According to Metter Police Chief Robert Shore, two people were shot late Tuesday night in Metter. Chief Shore tells WJCL 22 News the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident. He did not give any further details on either person's condition. This is a developing...
METTER, GA
douglasnow.com

Douglas man accused of killing Anita Floyd of Atkinson County

Marcus Devin Hunt, 43, of Douglas, stands accused of killing Anita Floyd at her home in Pearson on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, according to Atkinson County Sheriff David Moore. Sheriff Moore told DouglasNow that the Georgia Bureau of Investigations was contacted to take over the case. Based on evidence discovered during the investigation, law enforcement secured an arrest warrant for Hunt in connection with Floyd's death. Officers found Hunt Wednesday in Ware County, where he was immediately taken into custody.
ATKINSON COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Remains of missing Atkinson Co. woman found

HAZLEHURST, Ga. (WALB) - The remains of a woman missing out of Atkinson County have been found in Jeff Davis County, according to the Jeff Davis County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said they had been searching for Nancy Echeverria, who was reported missing. The sheriff’s office said...
JEFF DAVIS COUNTY, GA

