The Kenai City Council enacted an ordinance conditionally donating certain city owned property described as Tract A Park View Subdivision to the Boys and Girls Club of the Kenai Peninsula for development of facilities for youth sports, recreation, education, after school care and other youth activities. The 2.09-acre parcel has previously been determined as not needed for a public purpose, making the property eligible for sale or donation as there’s been an established need in the community for the services provided by the organization.

KENAI, AK ・ 2 DAYS AGO