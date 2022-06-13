ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Man wanted on federal warrant arrested in Bladen County

By WWAY News
WWAY NewsChannel 3
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man wanted on a federal warrant was arrested in Bladen County. Keith...

www.wwaytv3.com

wfxb.com

Robeson County Death Investigation Opened

An investigation has begun after the death of a teenager who was shot yesterday in Robeson County. According to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting took place at the intersection of Starlite Drive and Kenny Biggs Road in Lumberton around 4 a.m. When deputies responded to the scene they located 18 year old Damarius McCoy of Lumberton, who suffered a gunshot wound. He was transported to UNC Southeastern Medical Center and later died from his injuries. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting with the investigation and anyone with any information is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organized Crime#County Line#Us Federal Parole Agents
The Richmond Observer

Rockingham man charged with selling cocaine

ROCKINGHAM — A man accused of selling cocaine is facing more than a half-dozen criminal charges. The Rockingham Police Department served a search warrant Tuesday at the Galestown Road home of 58-year-old Stacey Milton Ingram, according to a Facebook post, which doesn’t give any details of the search or what led to it.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
WBTW News13

Robeson County deputies investigate shooting death of 18-year-old

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County deputies are investigating the shooting death of an 18-year-old, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies were called at 2:54 a.m. Wednesday to the area of Starlite Drive and Kenny Biggs Road in Lumberton and found Damarius McCoy, 18, of Lumberton, with a gunshot wound, according to the sheriff’s […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Two arrested on multiple charges following large drug bust

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Vice & Narcotic Unit recently received information regarding drug activity at 202B Jordan Lane in Wilmington. On June 9th, the investigation was concluded, and a search warrant was executed at that location, the residence of Ahmad Amgad Ali and Bristol Marie Collier.
WILMINGTON, NC
WMBF

18-year-old killed in Lumberton shooting, deputies say

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Pee Dee are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a teenager. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the area of Starlie Drive and Kenny Biggs Road in Lumberton at around 3 a.m. Wednesday after reports of a shooting.
LUMBERTON, NC
WBTW News13

Lumberton tax preparer charged with tax fraud; arrested at North Carolina airport trying to board flight to Haiti

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A Lumberton tax preparation business owner was arrested Wednesday on tax fraud charges, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. Emmanuel Wesner Jean, who owns Jean Tax Services, was charged with aiding and assisting in the preparation and presentation of a false and fraudulent return, according to […]
LUMBERTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Former Southport Mayor and Police Chief, Jerry Dove, dies

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — It was announced on Thursday that former Southport Mayor Jerry Dove has died. Dove served as mayor of Southport from 2015-2019 before being replaced by current mayor, JP Hatem. “It is with great sadness that the City of Southport announces the loss of Former Mayor...
SOUTHPORT, NC
wfxb.com

Lumberton Tax Preparer Charged with Tax Fraud

A Lumberton tax preparation business owner was arrested yesterday on fraud charges. Emmanual Jean who owns Jean Tax Services was charged with aiding and assisting in the preparation and presentation of a false and fraudulent return according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Jean allegedly falsified federal income tax returns of at least two customers without their knowledge and allegedly claimed false tax information that limited liabilities and maximized refund amounts. The customers were made aware of the credits when they were audited by the IRS and asked to repay the money. Jean was arrested at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport attempting to board a flight to Haiti and was ordered to remain in custody during further proceedings. He faces up to 36 months in prison if convicted.
LUMBERTON, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Four Sought in Gunshop Break-in

The sheriff’s office is seeking the identity of the men who allegedly broke into a Nakina gunshop June 1. Deputies responded to an alarm call at MAT Gun Garage on Seven Creeks Highway just before 11 p.m., according to report. The owner of the business advised deputies that he could see four suspects inside the building via a remote camera system.
NAKINA, NC
wfxb.com

Suspects Charged in Connection to Shooting in Marion

Two suspects are in jail without bond after police say they shot into a vehicle in an attempt to kill the passengers. 19 year old Tayshawn Bethea and 34 year old Antoine Killings of Marion were arrested on June 9th and charged with a laundry list of crimes. Bethea also had an active bench warrant with the Marion Police Department for drug charges at the time of his arrest. Bond was denied for both men on attempted murder charges and was set at $23,750 surety bond for all other charges. The extent of the victims injuries is unknown.
MARION, SC

