Man wanted on federal warrant arrested in Bladen County

A Lumberton tax preparation business owner was arrested yesterday on fraud charges. Emmanual Jean who owns Jean Tax Services was charged with aiding and assisting in the preparation and presentation of a false and fraudulent return according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Jean allegedly falsified federal income tax returns of at least two customers without their knowledge and allegedly claimed false tax information that limited liabilities and maximized refund amounts. The customers were made aware of the credits when they were audited by the IRS and asked to repay the money. Jean was arrested at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport attempting to board a flight to Haiti and was ordered to remain in custody during further proceedings. He faces up to 36 months in prison if convicted.

LUMBERTON, NC ・ 22 HOURS AGO