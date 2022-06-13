Why is it so hard to say no? What one strategist says
Have you ever found it hard to say no to people?
Saying no to others opens more room to do what you want.
Strategist Elyssa Smith shares ways to break the habit and say no to others.
For more information click here.
To learn more about “Your Best Moment”, click here.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.
Comments / 0