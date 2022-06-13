ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Fort Smith to test tornado sirens June 13

By Jacob Smith
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MJNO5_0g9B81Id00

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police announced they will be testing the city’s tornado siren at noon on Monday, June 13.

The department says it tries to test on a clear day so as to not interfere with any actual weather-related threats.

Fort Smith Police thanked the public for its patience.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

Related
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Safety measures increase for NWA Pride Festival

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville police are upping the security for upcoming pride month festivities. Saturday is the annual Northwest Arkansas Pride Festival, and some members of the pride community are worried about their safety. This concern stems from recent mass shootings in Texas and Oklahoma. A Fayetteville man, among others, was arrested in Idaho […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Siren#Fort Smith Police#Nexstar Media Inc
KHBS

Greenwood residents cleaning up after flash floods inundate homes and roads

GREENWOOD, Ark. — "We don't know what we're going to do next. It's a day-by-day thing. And that's something a mother never wants for her children, is to not have a stable home," said Christian Hampton, whose Greenwood home was flooded on Friday. As of Tuesday, 88 homes in...
sequoyahcountytimes.com

Two reported dead following Vian shooting

Sequoyah County Sheriff Larry Lane Jr. said two Vian residents are dead and another is in an Arkansas hospital undergoing treatment for a gunshot to the face following an incident that took place Friday morning at a Vian residence. Lane said officers with the Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office and Vian...
VIAN, OK
talkbusiness.net

Medical buildings top Sebastian County property deals in May

Ownership changes with medical properties were the top Sebastian County property deals in May, with four properties owned by Rodney and Stuart Ghan and Bob Cooper selling for a combined $9.751 million to Darrell Robinson and Dusty Duke of Fort Smith. The property transactions at 6100 Massard, 520 Towson Ave.,...
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, AR
5NEWS

Sheriff: Child fires BB gun at Crawford Co. Deputies

CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — On Tuesday night, June 14, Crawford County authorities canceled a manhunt for a suspect they believed to have fired shots at deputies. The search was focused on an area near the intersection of Old 88 and Big Tree Roads, north of Rudy. According to...
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Additional suspect arrested in Taft shooting; two more suspects sought

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Agents from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) arrested 25-year-old Kendall Alexander on a felony warrant related to the murder of Sharika Bowler in Taft over Memorial Day weekend. According to a press release from the OSBI, Alexander was arrested at his home in Muskogee. Assisting with the arrest were […]
TAFT, OK
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy