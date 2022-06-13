Fort Smith to test tornado sirens June 13
FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police announced they will be testing the city’s tornado siren at noon on Monday, June 13.
The department says it tries to test on a clear day so as to not interfere with any actual weather-related threats.
