Riverside construction project begins with first phase of road closures

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Riverside construction project we’ve been telling you about begins Monday — and it could put a damper on your commute downtown.

The City of Spokane is closing down two blocks at a time on Riverside Ave. to repair the street and is doing it in three phases to minimize the impact of the project as a whole.

The first phase has Riverside Avenue closed at Division St. west to Bernard St.

Division will be fully open to traffic going north, Browne St. will have two lanes of southbound traffic and there will be traffic signal work happening at Browne and Riverside.

The City did not say how long each phase will take, but predicts it will be completed in six months.