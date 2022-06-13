ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Riverside construction project begins with first phase of road closures

By Destiny Richards
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 4 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Riverside construction project we’ve been telling you about begins Monday — and it could put a damper on your commute downtown.

The City of Spokane is closing down two blocks at a time on Riverside Ave. to repair the street and is doing it in three phases to minimize the impact of the project as a whole.

The first phase has Riverside Avenue closed at Division St. west to Bernard St.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jyZ0E_0g9B7pND00

Division will be fully open to traffic going north, Browne St. will have two lanes of southbound traffic and there will be traffic signal work happening at Browne and Riverside.

The City did not say how long each phase will take, but predicts it will be completed in six months.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane Water Department adds security measures to city fire hydrants

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Water Department is adding security measures to its fire hydrants to ensure the protection of the city’s water supply. The Water Department will begin installing locks in the West Plains area during June, east of the Spokane International Airport and south of Sunset Boulevard. The city is working with the Spokane Fire Department, surrounding fire districts, Spokane International Airport, and public works users to ensure the hydrants are readily available for emergencies.
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Government
Spokane, WA
Government
Local
Washington Traffic
City
Riverside, WA
Spokane, WA
Traffic
KIVI-TV

US-95 remains partially closed due to flood damage

LAPWAI, Idaho — One lane of U.S. Highway 95 is closed south of Lapwai at milepost 296 due to flood damage. The closure was prompted Monday morning, after a flooded Lapwai Creek washed away the shoulder next to the northbound lane. “We rushed to get an excavator on scene...
Sandpoint Reader

Late spring storms bring high flows, potential debris on LPO

Recent heavy rainstorms combined with runoff into Lake Pend Oreille from above average snowpack has raised the flood risk downstream of Albeni Falls Dam, according to a June 15 news release from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The Pend Oreille River will likely stay above flood stage into next week, the Corps stated.
DOVER, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Project#Road Closures#Urban Construction#Division St West#Bernard St Division
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Cold, wet weather affects kayak rental businesses in the Inland Northwest

COEUR D’ALENE, ID. — For the last few days, cold and wet weather has changed water levels around Post Falls and Coeur D’Alene, affecting kayak rental businesses. “Hubbard Street Park right off the beach…deliver boats to as well as the river,” said Paul Brown, owner of Kayak Coeur D’Alene. Brown delivers kayaks and paddle boards to rivers and lakes around...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
KHQ Right Now

Crews in Cheney responding to confirmed structure fire

CHENEY, Wash. - Right now, crews in Cheney are responding to a confirmed structure fire near Hillview Drive. We're working to get official information. A viewer who lives near the impacted home says it appears crews are making good progress and that Avista is also on scene. This is a...
CHENEY, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Spokane to lock up all fire hydrants

(The Center Square) - The City of Spokane, Washington, is locking all 7,500 fire hydrants as a precaution to prevent a repeat of the backflow incident in 2019 that occurred when a hydroseed company tapped a hydrant to get more water for operations. During that time, some of the affected...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Fatal crash cleared from SR 290 near McDonald

SPOKANE VA., Wash. — A motorcycle and car crash has been cleared from Trent Avenue at McDonald Road in Spokane Valley. Washington State Patrol says there was one fatality in the crash. Traffic is now flowing normally in the area. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Rivers flooding across the Inland Northwest

Days on end of rain have our area rivers, creeks, and streams running high and fast. As of Monday night, a few of them have already started to spill over their banks. Both the Pend Oreille and Palouse Rivers are now under a Flood Warning, which means flooding is happening now, or about to start soon, and you should take extra caution if in the area.
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane aquatic centers open June 20

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane’s six aquatic centers are scheduled to open on Monday, June 20, and run through August 26. All pools will be open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The City operates Comstock, AM Cannon, Hillyard, Liberty, Shadle, and Witter pools. Select pools will open from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on weekdays. You can find...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy