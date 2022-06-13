ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scarborough, ME

Register welcomes summer intern

boothbayregister.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmma Ranzetta of Scarborough, Maine is serving a summer internship with the Boothbay Register/Wiscasset Newspaper. She is a rising senior at Saint Joseph’s College of Maine who will graduate next spring with a business communications...

www.boothbayregister.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
boothbayregister.com

Deb McDonald Earns CIC Designation

Deb McDonald, a member of the business insurance team at Allen Insurance and Financial, has earned the designation of Certified Insurance Counselor, one of the insurance industry’s most highly respected designations. Deb is an account manager, working with businesses across Maine and the U.S. The Certified Insurance Counselor program...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine Blues Festival returns in new location

PORTLAND, Maine — This weekend the Maine Blues Festival will return after a hiatus during the pandemic. This year, the event will be in Lisbon Falls on Saturday. There will be 25 performances across five stages in the town. The event begins at 12 p.m. and will go until 10 p.m.
LISBON, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Scarborough, ME
City
Boothbay, ME
Q97.9

25 Ways to Spot a Tourist in Maine

Maine is known as Vacationland for a reason. All year round, we watch tourists flock to our leaf-peeping sites, snow-capped peaks, rocky shores, and lazy rivers. There are sites to see during every season but summer marks an extra special time when tourists flock here en masse. I work right...
PORTLAND, ME
Seacoast Current

The World’s Largest Lobster Roll is Served Right Here in Maine

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. There are a few food items that are synonymous with Maine, one of them being the ever-so-delicious lobster roll. Tourists have been flocking to every corner of the Pine Tree state for decades to devour the delicacy. However, not all lobster rolls are built the same. Often, the biggest complaint people have about a lobster is...not enough lobster. So, the Taste of Maine restaurant in Woolwich decided to solve that problem once and for all.
MAINE STATE
boothbayregister.com

Amateur Radio Field Day June 25-26

ARRL, the American Radio Relay League, Field Day is the single most popular on-the-air event held annually in the U.S. and Canada. On the fourth weekend of June of each year, thousands of radio amateurs gather with their clubs, groups or simply friends to operate from remote locations. Field Day...
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Peace Gallery announces mindful living series

The Peace Gallery, located on Main Street in Damariscotta, announced an upcoming three-part series focusing on wellness and well-being. The series is facilitated by certified mindfulness teacher and facilitator, Jane Bjerklie-Barry of New Harbor. On three consecutive Monday mornings from 9:30 to 11:30 beginning on July 11, (July 18, 25)...
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internship#College Of Maine#Tv News#Saint Joseph
boothbayregister.com

Celebrate

Going through pictures the other day brought me back to a 1970s Christmas parade at Disney World, plus harness racetracks and horsemen, and bowling centers and awards banquets, each trip or other event fun to see again, nearly a half century later. The photos also reminded me, in the ’70s, people knew how to dress.
WISCASSET, ME
wabi.tv

Maine DOT: Taxpayers not on hook for another round of Belfast bridge paving

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - For the third time in less than two years, a bridge on Route 1 in Belfast is under construction. According to the Maine Department of Transportation, the approximately $3 million Goose River Bridge replacement project started in September 2020. It was thought to be completed in November 2021, but the DOT says the paving didn’t pass inspection.
BELFAST, ME
boothbayregister.com

Midcoast Literacy Readers Ride connects students and horses in Brunswick

On Saturday, June 4, Midcoast Literacy held its first Readers Ride fundraising event in partnership with Sable Oak Equestrian Center in Brunswick. Thanks to the generous support of 15 local businesses, students in Midcoast Literacy’s Read Together tutoring program – most of whom had never ridden a horse before – toured Sable Oak’s stables and got up in the saddle for the very first time with the help of equestrian center staff. Afterwards, the participating students got to take home a free, horse-themed book of their choice and a horseshoe to remember the day.
BRUNSWICK, ME
maineartscene.com

Local Artist Puts Saco, Maine on the Map

(Saco, ME) Jubilee Park Covered Bridge, a watercolor by award-winning artist and author, Gerard Bianco, was selected into the prestigious American Watercolor Society juried 2022 Associate Members online exhibit. The show runs through August 20, 2022. One of New England’s biggest secrets is Jubilee Park Covered Bridge in Saco, Maine...
SACO, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
boothbayregister.com

Stu Brower

Stu Brower of Pasadena, New York City and Boothbay Harbor left this world as he had lived, surrounded by those who loved him dearly. The only child of Morris and Fay Brower, he was born in Long Beach, California, attended Millikan High School where he was inducted into the National Honor Society and, as a gifted clarinetist, he was selected to the All-Southern California Band. He was then awarded a full scholarship to USC. Stu served his country in the California Air National Guard, 146th Airlift Wing. He then worked as a page for the “Ed Sullivan Show” at CBS and single handedly ensured Mick Jagger made it onstage after going missing right before showtime.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
boothbayregister.com

Last week for juried Members Show

The current show at the Maine Art Gallery in Wiscasset is a feast for the eyes that shouldn’t be missed. Curator Sam Cady has selected an eclectic group of paintings, sculpture, textiles, printmaking, and photography that ranges from beautiful abstractions to striking representations of Maine. The three-week show ends Saturday, June 25. Gallery hours are Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
WISCASSET, ME
boothbayregister.com

Boothbay Railway Village Museum opens Father’s Day

On Sunday, June 19 at 10 a.m., the Boothbay Railway Village Museum, Route 27, Boothbay will open for the season. It’s Father’s Day on Sunday and all Dads get to ride the train for free. Come check out what the staff and volunteers have been working on since...
BOOTHBAY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Southport selectmen not interested in Spectrum’s expansion

On June 10, Southport selectmen received a letter from Spectrum offering to collaborate on expanding high-speed internet to unserved homes. But all three board members greeted the offer less than enthusiastically June 15. Melinda Kinney is Charter Communications’ New England government affairs representative. In the letter, Kinney expressed “Spectrum’s commitment to work with the townspeople of Southport to extend (the company’s) footprint to unserved areas.”
SOUTHPORT, ME
WMTW

Three-clawed lobster caught off Maine coast

WELLS, Maine — What's better than a two-clawed lobster? How about one with three claws?. Daniel Durgin of Sea-Gar Charters sent WMTW a photo of the three-clawed crustacean he caught off the coast of Wells on Wednesday. Durgin tells WMTW he has never seen a three-clawed lobster in his...
WELLS, ME
lcnme.com

Reny Wins Democrat Nod for Senate District 13

Cameron Reny, of Bristol, emerged victorious in the Democratic primary for Maine Senate District 13 on Tuesday, June 14. Reny defeated David Levesque, of Newcastle, 2,158-1,068, according to unofficial results from town clerks. In a statement, Reny congratulated Levesque on a “strong and civil primary campaign” and said she looks...
BRISTOL, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy