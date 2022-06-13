ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Saddle River, NJ

Police Free Motorist In Utility Pole Crash That Closed Route 17

By Jerry DeMarco
 4 days ago
Police cars Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving (FILE PHOTO)

Upper Saddle River police officers broke the rear window to free a driver whose SUV landed on its side after hitting a utility pole on Route 17 during the heavy overnight rainstorm, authorities said.

The 49-year-old Paterson motorist was headed south when he lost control of his Ford Explorer, which went off the roadway and hit the pole outside Jack Daniels Audi shortly after 1 a.m., Police Capt. Edward Kane said.

The Explorer landed on the driver's side as utility wires were strewn across the highway, closing both sides for nearly 90 minutes, the captain said.

The driver was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with what appeared to be facial injuries after being rescued by the officers, he said.

Also responding were Upper Saddle River firefighters and EMS, Ramsey police and Ramsey Rescue Squad members.

