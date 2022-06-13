ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Marlins' Pablo Lopez: On track to start Wednesday

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Lopez (wrist) is listed as the Marlins' scheduled starting pitcher for Wednesday's game in Philadelphia. Lopez's 12th start of the season...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

White Sox's Joe Kelly: Activated Tuesday

Kelly (hamstring) was activated from the 15-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's game against the Tigers. He probably wouldn't be the first option, but with Liam Hendriks (forearm strain) out indefinitely, there could be saves available in the Chicago bullpen. Kendall Graveman seems like the most likely option to get the first chance to fill in for Hendriks. Kelly had a rough start to the season but logged four scoreless appearances prior to landing on the shelf.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Mets' Starling Marte: Exits after HBP

Marte was removed from Wednesday's game against the Brewers after being hit by a pitch around the right wrist, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. Marte went 1-for-2 before being struck on right wrist with a 97-mph pitch during the sixth inning, and he was pulled from the contest after being evaluated by the training staff for a few minutes. The Mets were trailing 10-1 at the time, so the veteran outfielder's removal could be a precautionary measure given the significant deficit. Marte should be considered day-to-day until specifics on the injury are available.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

NBA Finals: Stephen Curry fires back at Boston bar with fashion choice after Warriors' Game 5 win

Steph Curry's outfit of choice on Monday night left some people wondering what's cooking. The Warriors were coming off a 104-94 victory against the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, and Curry took the opportunity to wear a T-shirt that would playfully defend his wife's honor with a comeback against some shots fired by a local brewery in Boston a few days earlier.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Rougned Odor: Sits against lefty

Odor is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Blue Jays. He heads to the bench in favor of Richie Martin with lefty Yusei Kikuchi on the hill for Toronto. Odor is hitting .156/.341/.438 with three home runs in 10 games this month.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Lopez: Secures ninth save

Lopez recorded his ninth save of the season in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Blue Jays, striking out one over 1.2 perfect innings of relief. After Cionel Perez ran into trouble in the eighth inning and allowed Toronto to get within a run, Lopez got the call to put out the fire and tossed an efficient 17 pitches (11 strikes) to secure the save. The converted starter hasn't given up an earned run in nearly a month, and while Lopez's 0.88 ERA and 0,88 WHIP through 30.2 innings aren't supported by his 23.1 percent strikeout rate and 10.7 percent walk rate, he continues to be very effective as Baltimore's closer.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Mets' Eduardo Escobar: Wasn't available Thursday

Manager Buck Showalter revealed after Thursday's win over the Brewers that Escobar was unavailable due to a "non-workplace event," Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. While Showalter said that the reason for the third baseman's lack of availability was medical in nature, he couldn't elaborate much on the specifics of Escobar's absence, so it's not yet clear whether he'll be available for Friday's series opener against the Marlins. If the 33-year-old is forced to miss additional games, Jeff McNeil, Luis Guillorme and J.D. Davis would be candidates to start at third base.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: Getting spot start Thursday

Schmidt will start Thursday's game against the Rays after Luis Severino was placed on the COVID-19 injured list, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. While Schmidt is well rested, having not pitched since June 10, he also hasn't thrown more than two innings since he covered 2.2 innings May 14. With this in mind, it will likely be a bullpen game for the Yankees, and Schmidt is unlikely to go deep enough to qualify for the win. He has a 3.26 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 15:10 K:BB in 19.1 innings through 11 appearances this year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jesse Winker: Bought out of arbitration years

Winker signed a contract with the Mariners on Thursday, agreeing to a two-year, $14.5 million pact, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports. Winker had been playing without an official contract for 2022 after he failed to come to terms with the Mariners in his second year of arbitration eligibility, but he's now on the books for the next two seasons before hitting free agency following the 2023 campaign. Though he's disappointed in his first season in Seattle with a .634 OPS across 264 plate appearances, the 28-year-old Winker is still viewed as a core player in the organization.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Rays' Francisco Mejia: Takes seat Wednesday

Mejia is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. After catching in both of the Rays' past two games, Mejia will get a breather while Rene Pinto checks in behind the dish. With Mike Zunino still stuck on the 10-day injured list and not progressing as quickly as anticipated in his recovery from a left shoulder injury, Mejia looks like he could have a clear path to an extended run as Tampa Bay's No. 1 backstop.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Mets' J.D. Davis: Remains out of lineup

Davis isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Brewers. Davis recently drew four consecutive starts and went 6-for-15 with a homer, four runs, a walk and five strikeouts during that time. However, he'll be out of the lineup for a second consecutive game while Eduardo Escobar serves as the designated hitter with Luis Guillorme starting at third base.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Orioles' Mike Baumann: Recalled from Triple-A

Baumann was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday. Baumann made the Orioles' Opening Day bullpen but has spent much of the season in the minors, posting a 4.91 ERA and 8:6 K:BB in 11 innings at the highest level. He's remained a reliever in the minors, where he's struggled to a 7.71 ERA across 16.1 frames. That suggests he could continue to pitch out of the pen going forward even though it's starter Bruce Zimmermann who he'll be replacing on the active roster.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Brewers' Josh Hader: Lands on paternity list

Hader was placed on the paternity list Wednesday. Hader has made only three appearances in June -- including his first blown save and loss of the season -- with the Brewers in free fall, and he'll now step away from the team for a few days to be with his family. Assuming there's no complications, the left-hander should be back by Saturday's contest in Cincinnati. Devin Williams is the likely candidate to receive any save opportunities in the meantime.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Brewers' Aaron Ashby: Departs with trainer

Ashby was removed from Thursday's start against the Mets in the bottom of the fifth inning due to an apparent injury, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Ashby issued a walk before giving up a two-run homer with no outs in the bottom of the fifth inning, and he exited the game with a trainer after forcing a groundout to record the first out of the inning. The nature and severity of his injury aren't yet clear, but any potential absence would be a significant blow to the Brewers' rotation since Brandon Woodruff (hand) and Freddy Peralta (lat) are on the injured list.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Phillies' Corey Knebel: Blows save in return

Knebel (2-5) blew the save and took the loss after he did not record an out and allowed three unearned runs on a hit and two walks in an 11-9 defeat Tuesday against Miami. After the first batter reached on an error, Knebel allowed the next three batters to reach safely. Only four of his 16 pitches were strikes in his first outing since experiencing shoulder tightness Saturday. He is now 11-for-15 in save opportunities and has a less-than-stellar 23:16 K:BB in 25 innings.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Padres' Ryan Weathers: Tabbed to start Wednesday

The Padres will call up Weathers from Triple-A El Paso to have him start Wednesday's game in Chicago against the Cubs, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Even with Mike Clevinger (illness) on the COVID-19-related injured list, the Padres still have six starters on hand, but Weathers will nonetheless be added to the mix amid a particularly heavy stretch of games for San Diego. As a rookie a season ago, Weathers impressed over his first handful of outings with the big club, but he faltered badly in the second half and was eventually moved to the bullpen. The 22-year-old lefty hasn't shown much improvement from a statistical standpoint while spending the entire 2022 campaign to date at Triple-A (7.29 ERA, 1.85 WHIP and 37:24 K:BB in 54.1 innings), so he's unlikely to have a long leash if he runs into trouble early Wednesday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Evan White: Jumps back into rehab assignment

White (hip) resumed his rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday, going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in a win over Sacramento. White had been out of game action since May 31 after suffering a reaggravation in his hip/groin area, so the infielder's return seemingly indicates he's back to full health. The 26-year-old's rehab assignment doesn't have a firm timetable for conclusion as of yet, and White could remain with the Rainiers even after activation.
SEATTLE, WA

