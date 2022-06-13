ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Veterans remembered at Marlboro Twp. events

By The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
 4 days ago
Marlboro Township celebrated its fallen military members during the recent Memorial Day with a parade and service at Marlboro Cemetery. Among those taking part in the service was Gold Star mother Deborah White, whose daughter, Ashley White, died in October 2011 while serving in Afghanistan. White also was remembered May 28 during a service at Silver Park in Alliance. The Memorial Day event also included community groups such as the Boy Scouts and other military service veterans. Marlboro Elementary students Tyler Walden and Mylan Thomas also read the Gettysburg Address during the service.

