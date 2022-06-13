ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethtown, NC

20-year-old dies after gunfire erupts at high school graduation party, NC cops say

By Simone Jasper
 4 days ago

A 20-year-old died after gunfire erupted at a graduation party in North Carolina, officials said.

People were gathered to celebrate a high school graduation when deputies said an argument started. Two people were shot and taken to a hospital, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said a 911 center learned of the shooting on the night of Friday, June 10. That’s when it was reported that two patients with gunshot wounds were at Bladen County Hospital in Elizabethtown, roughly 100 miles south of Raleigh.

“The Elizabethtown Police Department was also called to assist with a large crowd that had gathered at the Hospital,” the sheriff’s office wrote June 11 in a news release.

One of the hospital patients died from shooting-related injuries. He was identified in the release as Eric L. Chancy.

An 18-year-old who also had been shot was later released from the hospital, officials said.

Deputies said the two were struck when gunfire rang out along White Plains Church Road. “Based on the number of shell (casings) recovered at the scene there were multiple shooters,” according to the sheriff’s office, which continued to investigate as of June 11.

Officials ask anyone with details about the shooting to call them at 910-862-6960.

