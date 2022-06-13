ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Wake & Durham counties offer cooling stations to battle heat. Here’s where they are.

By Anna Johnson, Kimberly Cataudella
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 4 days ago

Wake County has opened cooling stations as heat index values are expected to hit triple digits this week.

The cooling stations will remain open throughout the rest of the week. A heat advisory in in effect for many parts of central North Carolina, including Wake County, as temperatures will reach the mid-90s to near 100 with heat.

But it could feel like 107 with the heat index, according to the National Weather Service.

“Last summer, hospitals saw more than 3,100 heat-related emergency department visits across our state,” said Josh Creighton, Wake County Fire Services and Emergency Management Deputy Director, in a news release. “Keeping residents safe and healthy is one of our top priorities, and we encourage anyone who needs relief from the heat to take advantage of these opportunities throughout the county.”

Wake County cooling stations hours, addresses

The cooling stations will be open every day starting at 10 am. and closing at 5:15 p.m. at the following locations:

Residents can also visit one of the county’s public libraries, but hours and closing times vary so people should to wakegov.com/library before heading out.

Durham County cooling station locations

Durham County is also encouraging people to visit its local libraries to stay out of the heat. The Main, North, South, Southwest and East locations are all open from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

More details can be found at durhamcountylibrary.org.

▪ Orange County has not opened any shelters as of 1:30 p.m. Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZNhUc_0g9B7E9g00
A heat advisory in in effect for many parts of central North Carolina, including Wake County, as temperatures will reach the mid-90s to near 100 with heat. Corey Lowenstein/N&O file photo

How to stay cool, avoid heat-related illnesses

Here are some tips from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for staying cool and taking early precaution against heat-related illnesses, which can be serious:

  • Stay indoors: Even a few hours in air conditioning can help you stay cool when you have to go back in the heat.
  • Drink fluids: Don’t wait until you’re active or thirsty. Avoid alcohol or sugary drinks, which can make you lose even more bodily fluids.
  • Dress appropriately: Loose-fitting, light-colored active wear is best for incredibly hot days.
  • Slather on SPF: Sunburn makes your body worse at cooling down, and it makes you more dehydrated.
  • Take cool showers and baths: Electric fans can provide relief, but they don’t protect against heat-related illnesses like AC does when temperatures are in the high 90s. If you’re using a fan to stay cool, be sure to add daily cool showers and baths to your routine.
  • Learn about heat-related illnesses: Such as heat stroke, heat exhaustion, heat cramps and heat rash. These are preventable and can be treated once recognizing the signs. To learn more, visit cdc.gov/disasters/extremeheat .

For more tips, visit cdc.gov/disasters/extremeheat .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

Most power restored in central NC after severe thunderstorms hit

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Amid a severe thunderstorm watch for much of central North Carolina until 9 p.m. Thursday, a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for several counties. The final severe thunderstorm warning was issued for south-central Moore and western Hoke counties and was allowed to expire at 7:15...
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Wake County, NC
City
Durham, NC
County
Durham County, NC
City
Zebulon, NC
Wake County, NC
Government
State
North Carolina State
Durham County, NC
Government
Durham, NC
Government
cbs17

Lightning sparks Durham house fire, another reported in Chapel Hill Thursday

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two house fires were reported in the Triangle Thursday afternoon and evening — with one attributed to lightning, officials said. The first house fire was reported just after 5:40 p.m. in the 100 block of Sailfish Court in Durham, according to a news release from Durham fire officials.
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Exhaustion#Heat Stroke#Heat Cramps#Cooling Down#Heat Index#Eastern Regional Center#Northern Regional Center#E Holding Ave#Residents
cbs17

Neighbors concerned Raleigh Airbnb is violating city ordinance

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – City leaders and neighbors spoke to CBS 17 after a large gathering Tuesday night at an Airbnb in North Raleigh. Neighbors say there have been multiple occurrences of people drinking, disrupting the neighborhood and even violating a city ordinance that was put in place last year.
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NWS
cbs17

Closures planned for US 1 in north Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation has planned temporary lane closures for U.S. 1 north of Raleigh. Contractors plan to install overnight lane closures to investigate soil conditions for a future project to improve the highway. Starting Wednesday evening, the left lane of southbound U.S....
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

New 50-acre Durham park to honor prominent Black figures

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)- A new 50-acre park in Durham will open this weekend, and the park’s name will pay honor to two prominent Black figures. Durham Parks and Recreation will host a Grand Opening Celebration for Merrick-Moore Park at 632 N. Hoover Road on Saturday, June 18 at 10 a.m.
DURHAM, NC
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
4K+
Followers
556
Post
542K+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy