Wilson County, TN

Heat arriving before summer begins

By STEVE NORRIS
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer begins Tuesday, June 21 but it is sure going to feel like summer this week with heat and humidity and a few pop-up thunderstorms. High temperatures are going to be around 92 degrees and dropping only to around 70 degrees at night. I would not be surprised if some...

fox17.com

Bonnaroo Festival heats up Middle Tennessee

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WZTV) — Despite near-record heat today in Manchester, Bonnaroo festival-goers have been lining up all day to get into the gates of the popular music festival. The festival grounds were dotted with hydration stations, campers and kind patrons handing out suntan lotion to other festival attendees. If...
State
Tennessee State
County
actionnews5.com

Tenn. tenants face uphill battle if they lose their AC

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The heat continues in the Mid-South, setting record-high temperatures on Thursday. For renters, that heat becomes unbearable when there’s no air conditioning working in their home or apartment. “When tenants call, they sometimes don’t answer the phone,” said one anonymous resident of College Park Apartments...
Rutherford Source

WEATHER- Heat Advisory Continues as Tennessee Braces For Second Straight Day

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 210 AM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022 TNZ005>009-023>030-056>064-075-093>095-132000- /O.NEW.KOHX.HT.Y.0002.220614T1600Z-220615T0000Z/ /O.CON.KOHX.HT.Y.0001.220613T1600Z-220614T0000Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Houston-Humphreys- Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Perry-Hickman- Lewis-Williamson-Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-Bedford- Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Shelbyville, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 210 AM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Heat index values 105 to 110 expected. * WHERE...Most of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...11 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening and from 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
wmot.org

Tenn. new COVID-19 infections count jumps 7 fold in 10 weeks

(Mike Osborne) — Tennessee COVID-19 infections have been on the increase now for ten straight weeks. Just under 1700 new cases were recorded statewide the first week in April when this latest surge began. This past week, slightly more than 13,000 new infections were reported across Tennessee. New case...
WTVC

Second bear incident in less than a week in East Tennessee

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency is investigating the second bear attack in less than a week in East Tennessee. This time the incident was in Sevierville. TWRA says that a 90-year-old woman was sitting on her porch swing at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday when...
WSMV

Lebanon family safe after being trapped by flooding at Yellowstone

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Lebanon family is safe now after being trapped in Yellowstone National Park earlier this week after major flooding. The popular national park is closed indefinitely after the flooding. Park leaders said high temperatures, melting snow and rain caused flooding that damaged hoes, covered roads and destroyed bridges, trapping thousands of people who were visiting the park.
WOMI Owensboro

Tennessee Utility Company Says Adjust Thermostats – Evansville’s CenterPoint Energy Says The Same Amid Heatwave

Temperatures are high and the heat index for the Evansville area is in the triple digits prompting the National Weather Service to issue a Heat Advisory for much of the area, but it isn't just the Tristate facing scorching heat. One utility company is garnering some attention after asking its customers to turn up the thermostat at home to conserve energy.
wilsonpost.com

TWRA on alert for drunken boaters

When a Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officer stops an erratic boater to see if he is under the influence of drugs or alcohol, he’s not doing it for harassment. He’s trying to save lives. “That’s why we do it -- to make the water safe for every boater,”...
Weather
Environment
indherald.com

Big changes in store for Tennessee’s turkey hunters

NASHVILLE | The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will combat the state’s shrinking wild turkey flocks with some relatively radical changes to the 2023 spring hunting season. The TN Fish & Wildlife Commission, which governs the TWRA, voted on June 3 to decrease the bag limit for the 2023 spring...
WSMV

Power affected in Clarksville after construction crew hits power line

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue squad responded to a construction site on Wednesday morning for a damaged power line. According to MCFR, stations 15 and 16 were called to Highway 149 and River Road when an excavator became caught in a power line that stretched across the highway.
thunderboltradio.com

Tennessee Department of Transportation Preparing for Bonnaroo Music Festival

The Tennessee Department of Transportation, and multiple law enforcement agencies, are preparing for this week’s Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival. On Thursday, the City of Manchester will host the four day event, with over 40,000 people expected at the 700 acre farm site. Department of Transportation officials say the...
WSMV

Community responds to Nashville man without air conditioning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville man who has lived for months without air conditioning came home to a surprise on Tuesday – a new air conditioner. Xavier Peoples told his story to News4 on Monday of how he had been without air conditioning for himself and family. One...
NASHVILLE, TN

