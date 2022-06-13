ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami flooding issues – topic of town hall meeting

By Dustin Lattimer
 4 days ago

MIAMI, Okla. — Residents and city leaders of Miami gathered at a town hall meeting tonight (6/10) to discuss flooding issues that have plagued the city for decades.

The City Council’s special session was held at the Coleman Theater in downtown Miami.

Hundreds were in attendance to hear presentations from city leaders and invited special guests/experts on the problem of flooding in the city.

“It’s an exchange of information, as much as anything. We’ve got presentations to hopefully educate people and help correct some misinformation that has been out there, and of course, hear from the citizens,” said Miami City Manager, Bo Reese.

| Explanation of flooding issues that have plagued Miami, Oklahoma

After nearly an 1-1/2 hours of PowerPoint presentations and speeches from the current and former Miami Mayors, the City Manager and others, it was the residents of Miami who took to the podium.

The public input portion of the special meeting was a question-and-answer style session.

Each person was given three minutes to ask a question or to make a public comment.

“It’s vital for their own mental health and their own security. They need to speak up and they need to let the federal agencies and the state agencies understand that their lives matter and their property is important,” said Miami resident, Rebecca Jim.

No action was taken tonight on the issue of city flooding.

Miami City Manager, Bo Reece stated that the town hall meeting gave those in attendance a way to receive correct information from official sources within the city, and from experts on Miami’s flooding problems.

All of the presentations given at tonight’s meeting, including the audience Q-and-A portion, can be found, HERE , once it’s posted by the city staff.

#Town Hall Meeting#Downtown Miami#City Council#Residents#The City Council#Powerpoint
