Accident on I-5 Near Market Street Caused by Wrong-Way Driver. A three-vehicle interstate crash in Redding on June 10 killed one person and injured another. The accident happened along Interstate 5 near Market Street around 9:18 p.m. and was caused allegedly by a wrong-way driver. A Bella Vista man, age 69, was going in the wrong direction in the southbound median of the interstate, as reported by California Highway Patrol (CHP) report.

REDDING, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO