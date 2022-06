QUINCY - Three people are dead after a crash in the 12000 block of Rd. Q in Quincy near Martin Rd. Grant County Sheriff Chief Deputy Joey Kriete says a car carrying five people was going south on Rd. Q when it was traveling at a high speed and failed to negotiate the curve. The vehicle to roll several times before coming to rest. A witness told iFIBER ONE News that the impact of the crash was so powerful, one of the bodies of the deceased victims was found 110 ft. from the vehicle.

QUINCY, WA ・ 1 HOUR AGO