On June 9, 2022, Alyssa Snipp of Scottsburg was convicted of Dealing in Methamphetamine and her plea agreement called for her to serve a sentence of eight years in the Indiana Department of Correction. Her Plea Agreement allows for her to participate in treatment while in prison and offers her a chance to modify her sentence if she successfully completes her treatment so long as she does not have any conduct violations while in prison.

SCOTTSBURG, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO