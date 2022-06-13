ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to save money as IL gas prices rise

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
 4 days ago

As gas prices continue to rise throughout the nation, the Chicago average is now $5.94 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.

While it may seem that there is no relief in sight, there are some things you can do to make your car more fuel efficient.

Brian Matz with Belle Tire joined ABC7 Chicago Monday to discuss tips on how to save at the pump.

RELATED: Minnesota gas station owner puts up sign for his customers: 'We hate our gas prices too'

Matz said, "Tires that are underinflated can knock 10% off fuel efficiency. Keeping tires properly inflated to their recommended (PSI) level can save you up to 53 cents per gallon on gas! In spite of the high prices, AAA is predicting that more travelers will hit the road this summer than last. But what most people don't know is that they could be wasting over a quarter tank of gas by skipping routine maintenance services, most of which are low-cost, quick fixes that can extend how far you travel on every tank of gas."

Here are a few more tips to help save money on gas:

1. Make sure tires are properly inflated

2. Use recommended grade of motor oil

3. Check your vehicle's alignment

4. Get an engine check.

Belle Tire currently has eight Chicagoland locations, click here to find the one nearest you.

