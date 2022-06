This is officially Harry Styles’s year and we’re just living in it, absorbing all the good vibes. The one-time One Direction-er and occasional Taylor Swift lyric has a new album and two new films due out in cinemas – both shaping up to be provocative, progressive and all-round essential viewing. Alongside Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling, in which he plays one half of a young married couple in too deep in a supposedly utopian Californian community, he’s the headline act in an adaptation of Bethan Roberts’s 2012 novel, ‘My Policeman’, about a closeted cop living and loving through the institutionalised homophobia of ’50s Britain. Here’s what you need to know about it.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO