Oak Lawn, IL

Chicagoan honored by Amazon for ‘act of heroism’

By Chip Brewster
 4 days ago

OAK LAWN, Ill. — After being surprised with the gift of a car , a 20-year-old Chicago man who saved a stranger’s life was honored by his employer in Oak Lawn.

One-week ago Anthony Perry was on his near-daily CTA Red Line commute when he saw a man trapped against the electrified third rail. He jumped into action, pulled the man free despite electricity coursing through his body, and began CPR.

Two days later, Early Walker of I’m Telling, Don’t Shoot bought Perry a 2009 Audi A8 to reward his act of heroism. Today Perry’s employer, Amazon Fresh, will also honor the man.

The store leadership team, his fellow employees, Oak Lawn Mayor Terry Vorderer and other invited local dignitaries took part in a 10 a.m. event. Perry was presented with a certificate of recognition and surprised by a $10,000 donation to a qualified local non-profit of Perry’s choice.

Lawanda Grant
4d ago

yay you got a car and then award nothing but more blessings for you young man 🎉🎉

SryNotSry
4d ago

We need more like him in this city good job young blood.. 👏🏽 👏🏽

fox32chicago.com

3 Black trauma surgeons moved to Chicago to make a difference

CHICAGO - They are on the front lines to Chicago’s gun violence epidemic, and they signed up for it — three trauma surgeons moved here on a mission to make a difference. In a FOX 32 Special Report, they spoke with our Tia Ewing about saving lives beyond the emergency room.
CHICAGO, IL
Injustice Watch

Hundreds more Black Chicagoans are pleading guilty to gun-possession charges. Here’s one possible reason why.

This story is the first in a series looking at gun-possession arrests and prosecutions in Cook County, published in partnership with Block Club Chicago and The Circuit. In March 2020, Doryion Booker was putting in extra hours driving for Uber to save up for his wife’s birthday present. The day before her birthday, a Chicago police officer pulled him over on the West Side for not having proper lighting over his license plate.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Illinois reports COVID-19 outbreak at Manteno veterans home

MANTENO, Ill. (AP) — A COVID-19 outbreak at a state-run veterans home in northeastern Illinois has spread to 22 residents and staff members, a state agency said. The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs said Wednesday that 16 residents and six staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Illinois Veterans’ Home at Manteno, about […]
MANTENO, IL
Secret Chicago

Juneteenth Celebrations To Attend In Chicago This Weekend

Juneteenth is an annual commemoration and celebration of the end of slavery in the United States. It’s a time to remember and honor the history that Black Americans endured. Officially marking the day enslaved people in the U.S. were told they were free, the holiday is about centering Black culture and achievements. In the fight for justice, and against systematic inequalities that still exist today, the holiday is a chance to celebrate achievements and reflect on history. Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. Though the Emancipation Proclamation was signed two years before in 1863, it wasn’t until June 19, 1865, that federal troops came to Galveston, Texas to notify slaves that they were free.
CHICAGO, IL
