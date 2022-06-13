Bus driver shortage could effect summer school enrollment in Anderson

ANDERSON, Calif. - Starting next school year, Shasta County Probation Officers will start patrolling some Anderson schools to keep kids safe. One full-time probation officer will act as a student resource officer to patrol the West Valley High School and create a safer student environment. The Anderson Union High Superintendent...
The Tehama County Animal Shelter plans to expand its capacity. All of this comes after it learned that it will get $150,000 from PG&E due to Dixie Fire costs. Dixie Fire settlement money allowing the Tehama County Animal Shelter to expanding its facility. The Tehama County Animal Shelter plans to...
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - 30 seasonal firefighters with the CAL FIRE Shasta Trinity Unit took part in training on Thursday. CAL FIRE said that the training was meant to increase their staffing to peak levels and prepare the firefighters to report to their assigned locations during critical fire season months.
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - 2 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters from the CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit have stopped forward progress of the Freeman Fire that is burning on Freeman Schoolhouse Road west of Corning. Firefighters say the fire is 20 acres off of Freeman Schoolhouse Road and Executive Drive. Firefighters arrived...
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 1:10 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters stopped the forward spread of an eight-acre vegetation fire in Palo Cedro, according to CAL FIRE Shasta Unit. CAL FIRE said the fire was threatening a structure. The fire was burning at a moderate rate of spread off of Charolais Way near...
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Probation officers located three guns and more than 700 rounds of ammunition during a home compliance check in Rancho Tehama on Wednesday, according to the Tehama County Probations Department. Officers responded to a trailer of an offender on Post Release Community Supervision in Rancho Tehama. When...
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 6:24 P.M. UPDATE- Crews have reached 70% containment on the Rancho Fire as it remains at 593 acres, according to CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit. On Tuesday night, all evacuation warnings were lifted in Rancho Tehama. The fire destroyed 10 structures and damaged four after it broke out...
REDDING, Calif.- Gas prices continue to rise nationwide, leading to local mechanics and auto shops seeing their profits shrink. Rich DeCosta is a local mechanic and owns the North Star Motors-Mercedes Benz in Redding. He told Action News Now that mechanics and auto shops have to buy oil and rely...
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a man died after he broke into a home off of Old Oregon Trail early Wednesday morning, the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office said. At about 12:15 a.m., deputies responded to a home on the 12000 block of Old Oregon Trail...
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - All evacuation orders for the Rancho Fire have been reduced to warnings, according to CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit. The orders were for Rancho Tehama zones 230, 231, 232, 234, 236, 237 and 238. This includes Elder Creek Circle, Charles Drive, Oakridge Road, Stagecoach Road and Hillcrest Drive.
REDDING, Calif. - Three people were arrested in Redding after a search warrant was served at a home on Bond Street on Thursday after multiple neighborhood complaints were received, according to the Redding Police Department. The Redding Police Department Neighborhood Police Unit (NPU) contacted Joshua Powell, 29, Alexandria Miller-Williams, 28,...
REDDING, Calif. - Redding firefighters arrested a woman for arson after a fire broke out near a homeless camp Wednesday morning. Jessica Denison, 45, was arrested and booked into the Shasta County Jail for starting an 8-foot by 8-foot fire near a homeless encampment on Redbank Road. The fire broke...
Minturn will start his new role next week with the current County Executive Officer, Matt Pontes, set to resign on June 18. Former Public Works Director Pat Minturn hired as acting Shasta CEO.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. - The Cameron Hooker case is heading to trial to determine if he should be labeled as a sexually violent predator, according to the San Mateo District Attorney’s Office. The probable cause hearing finished on Monday after it was spread out over two weeks. The...
REDDING, Calif.- Amid rising inflation and the recent Federal Reserve interest rate hike, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage has risen to 5.78%. Rates were at an average of 2.93 around this time last year. Action News Now spoke with several real estate agents and mortgage lenders in Redding, and many are...
REDDING, Calif. - A wanted parolee was arrested in Redding after attempting to run from police in Redding on Thursday at around 4:35 p.m., according to the Redding Police Department. Redding Police officers responded to the Sure Stay Plus Hotel on Larkspur Lane because Jordan Broderick was attempting to break...
REDDING, Calif. - Four years in the making, the Cascade Theater mural project is almost complete. On the north side of the historical Cascade Theatre is the massive mural designed by and painted by local artists in Redding. The mural features a hummingbird and an indigenous girl. Michelle Radcliff-Garcia designed...
