LINDENHURST, N.Y. -- A respected Long Island businessman who was living the American dream was brutally killed one year ago inside his shop.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported Thursday, police have just made an arrest.A family mosaic is missing an essential part."So it's very hard. My whole family was dependent on him. Now we are broke totally," Ruchika Patel said of her late husband, devoted family man and hard-working businessman Kinshuk Patel.The 33-year-old also left behind his 18-month-old and 5-year-old sons.He was killed inside Dapper Smoke Shop in Lindenhurst last year. Police never gave up on the case, linking a homeless...

LINDENHURST, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO